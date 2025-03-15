



In the recent Balochistan train attack, the Pakistan Army reported that 18 of the 26 hostages killed were soldiers. This incident occurred when the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) ambushed the Jaffar Express train, which was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar.





The BLA, a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack and demanded the release of Baloch political prisoners and activists within a 48-hour deadline, threatening to execute hostages if their demands were not met.





The attack resulted in a 30-hour siege, during which Pakistani security forces engaged in a fierce battle with the militants. The operation ended with the deaths of all 33 militants involved and the rescue of over 300 hostages. However, official reports indicate that 21 hostages were killed, although some sources suggest the number could be higher.





The Pakistan Army's statement highlights that among the 26 confirmed hostages killed, 18 were soldiers, including paramilitary personnel, while the remaining eight were civilians and government officials.





The BLA's actions are part of a long-standing insurgency in Balochistan, fuelled by decades of perceived neglect and violence by the Pakistani state. The region has experienced several rounds of insurgency since its integration into Pakistan in 1948.





The attack on the train represents a significant escalation in the conflict, with the BLA using tactics such as hostage-taking and threats of execution to pressure the government into meeting their demands.





Pakistan has accused neighbouring countries, including India and Afghanistan, of supporting the insurgents, claims that both countries have denied.





PTI







