



India has strongly rebuked Pakistan for its repeated references to Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly, reiterating that such mentions will neither validate Pakistan's claims nor justify its practice of cross-border terrorism.





The Indian Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, delivered a sharp response during an informal meeting commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Harish criticized Pakistan's "fanatical mindset" and its history of bigotry, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir has always been and will remain an integral part of India.





The Indian envoy's remarks came after Pakistan's former foreign secretary, Tehmina Janjua, made references to Jammu and Kashmir during the same session.





India's stance is clear: Pakistan's frequent attempts to raise the issue at international forums will not alter the status of Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India. India also highlighted its commitment to diversity and pluralism, stressing that it is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the world and stands united with the UN in condemning religious intolerance.





This exchange reflects the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir, a conflict that has been a longstanding issue at the UN. Despite numerous resolutions and attempts at mediation, no lasting resolution has been achieved, with both countries maintaining their positions on the territory's status.





ANI







