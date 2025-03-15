US President Donald Trump recently delivered a speech at the Department of Justice, where he criticized the Biden administration for allegedly politicizing the department. Trump claimed that his predecessor had turned the Department of Justice into a "Department of Injustice," stating that "those days are over" and vowing to restore accountability and fairness to the system.





During his address, Trump aired grievances about past investigations into his activities, including claims that his campaign was spied on and that there were numerous hoax operations against him. He also mentioned the raid on his home, Mar-a-Lago, and alleged that these actions were intended to prevent him from becoming president.





Trump praised Judge Aileen Cannon, who dismissed charges against him related to classified documents, calling her "the absolute model of what a judge should be".





Trump outlined his vision for the Justice Department, focusing on combating crime, particularly drug trafficking, and tackling illegal immigration. He proposed strategies like mass deportations and legal actions against drug cartels to eliminate fentanyl from American communities.





Trump emphasised the need to "clean up" Washington, D.C., by reducing crime and improving the city's appearance, especially for visiting world leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.





"We are cleaning up our city, this great capital, we are not going to have crime, we are going to take graffiti down, we have already taken tents down, we are working with administration...PM Modi of India, French President, UK PM, they all came to see me...when they came, I didn't want them to see tension, graffiti, broken barriers...we are going to do that for the city," Trump said in his address.





The speech was notable for its campaign-like tone and marked a significant departure from the traditional separation between the White House and the Justice Department. Trump's visit was seen as an assertion of his influence over the agency, which he has long perceived as a source of opposition.





The president's remarks were met with criticism from Democrats, who accused him of undermining the rule of law and politicising the Justice Department.





ANI







