



The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has criticised the Department of Space for avoidable expenditure of ₹17.27 crore on the GSAT-18 satellite, launched in October 2016.





The satellite, equipped with 48 transponders across three frequency bands (24 C Band, 12 Extended C Band, and 12 Ku Band), was intended to replace ageing satellites INSAT-3C and INSAT-4CR.





However, six Extended C Band transponders on GSAT-18 have remained unused since its launch due to overlapping capacity already available on GSAT-14.





The PAC noted that improper planning and lack of mechanisms to anticipate existing capacity led to these transponders being idle for 11 years until GSAT-14's end of life in 2027.





The Department of Space defended this decision, citing the need to maintain continuity in orbit-spectrum occupancy per ITU regulations, which require usage within three years to retain priority for the spectrum. It also argued that launching a satellite with only six transponders would be commercially unviable.





Despite these explanations, the PAC expressed concern over the economic inefficiency of keeping transponders idle for such a long period, resulting in revenue losses estimated at ₹117 crore. The committee recommended more cautious and economically prudent planning for future projects involving substantial public funds.





PTI







