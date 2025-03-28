



The Varunastra, India's indigenously developed heavyweight anti-submarine torpedo, represents a significant leap in the nation's naval defence capabilities.





Designed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) under DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited, this advanced torpedo is a ship-launched weapon built with 95% indigenous content, underscoring India's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.





Named after the mythical weapon of the Hindu god Varuna, it is capable of targeting stealth submarines in both littoral and deep waters under intense countermeasure environments.





With a weight of 1,500 kg, a length of 7.78 meters, and a diameter of 533 mm, Varunastra carries a 250 kg high-explosive warhead and operates at speeds of up to 50 knots with an operational range between 40 km and 50 km.





Its guidance system combines wire-guided active-passive acoustic homing with GPS/NavIC satellite navigation for enhanced precision.





The torpedo’s induction into the Indian Navy has placed India among an elite group of eight countries capable of designing and manufacturing such advanced underwater weaponry.





It can be deployed from Delhi-class ships, Rajput-class destroyers, and future anti-submarine warfare vessels. The successful combat test-firing of Varunastra with live warheads further validated its operational readiness, marking a milestone in India's underwater warfare capabilities.





Additionally, its ability to replace older systems like the American Mark 46 torpedoes ensures enhanced combat readiness for the Indian Navy.





Varunastra’s development aligns with India's "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) initiative and boosts export potential for indigenous defence technology. With its cutting-edge features and extensive testing to meet naval requirements, it is expected to be a game-changer in sub-surface warfare, strengthening India's maritime security against evolving threats.





Agencies







