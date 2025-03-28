ISRO's Ambitious Line For 2025: Complete List of Upcoming Launches By India's Premier Space Agency
Preparation underway at SHAR for the launch of India's first satellite launch vehicle SLV-3
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), established in 1969 and headquartered in Bangalore, has made remarkable strides in space exploration, including the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon's south pole. Earlier this year, ISRO celebrated a significant milestone by launching the GSLV F-15 rocket, which carried the navigation satellite NVS-02, marking its 100th launch mission.
To date, ISRO has conducted a total of 130 spacecraft missions and launched 433 foreign satellites, alongside developing 18 satellites in collaboration with private players or students.
Looking ahead, ISRO has an ambitious line-up of upcoming missions that underscore its commitment to advancing space technology and exploration. Among these missions are:
|Mission
|Mission Type
|Description
|Status
|Gaganyaan-1
|Human Spaceflight
|The first test flight of the Gaganyaan spacecraft, designed to carry three astronauts and equipped with rendezvous and docking capabilities.
|2024
|NISAR
|Earth Observation
|A joint project with NASA to launch a dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite for remote sensing is notable for being the first dual-band radar imaging satellite.
|2024
|Gaganyaan-2
|Human Spaceflight
|The second test flight before the inaugural crewed mission.
|Mid-2025
|Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan)
|Planetary Exploration
|An orbiter mission to study the atmosphere of Venus.
|2025
|Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (Mangalyaan-2)
|Planetary Exploration
|India’s second interplanetary mission to Mars is primarily an orbiter mission.
|2026
|Lunar Polar Exploration Mission
|Lunar Exploration
|A concept mission in collaboration with JAXA to explore the Moon’s south pole region.
|2026
|Gaganyaan-3
|Human Spaceflight
|The first crewed Gaganyaan mission aimed to make India the fourth country to independently send humans to space.
|2026
|Chandrayaan-4
|Lunar Exploration
|A lunar sample-return mission, the fourth in the Chandrayaan series, consists of multiple modules for different mission phases.
|2028
|Bharatiya Antariksha Station
|Human Spaceflight
|A planned space station that would weigh 20 tonnes and maintain an orbit approximately 400 kilometres above Earth, where astronauts could stay for 15–20 days.
|2028–2035
|AstroSat-2
|Astronomy & Astrophysics
|India's second dedicated multi-wavelength space telescope. ISRO launched an ‘Announcement of Opportunity’ issued for ideas and the development of instruments for astronomy and astrophysics.
|TBA
These initiatives not only reflect ISRO's dedication to enhancing its capabilities but also position India as a significant player in global space exploration efforts. The successful execution of these missions will further solidify ISRO's status as a leader in space technology and foster international collaborations in scientific research and development.
