The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), established in 1969 and headquartered in Bangalore, has made remarkable strides in space exploration, including the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon's south pole. Earlier this year, ISRO celebrated a significant milestone by launching the GSLV F-15 rocket, which carried the navigation satellite NVS-02, marking its 100th launch mission.

To date, ISRO has conducted a total of 130 spacecraft missions and launched 433 foreign satellites, alongside developing 18 satellites in collaboration with private players or students.

Looking ahead, ISRO has an ambitious line-up of upcoming missions that underscore its commitment to advancing space technology and exploration. Among these missions are:

MissionMission TypeDescriptionStatus
Gaganyaan-1Human SpaceflightThe first test flight of the Gaganyaan spacecraft, designed to carry three astronauts and equipped with rendezvous and docking capabilities.2024
NISAREarth ObservationA joint project with NASA to launch a dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite for remote sensing is notable for being the first dual-band radar imaging satellite.2024
Gaganyaan-2Human SpaceflightThe second test flight before the inaugural crewed mission.Mid-2025
Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan)Planetary ExplorationAn orbiter mission to study the atmosphere of Venus.2025
Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (Mangalyaan-2)Planetary ExplorationIndia’s second interplanetary mission to Mars is primarily an orbiter mission.2026
Lunar Polar Exploration MissionLunar ExplorationA concept mission in collaboration with JAXA to explore the Moon’s south pole region.2026
Gaganyaan-3Human SpaceflightThe first crewed Gaganyaan mission aimed to make India the fourth country to independently send humans to space.2026
Chandrayaan-4Lunar ExplorationA lunar sample-return mission, the fourth in the Chandrayaan series, consists of multiple modules for different mission phases.2028
Bharatiya Antariksha StationHuman SpaceflightA planned space station that would weigh 20 tonnes and maintain an orbit approximately 400 kilometres above Earth, where astronauts could stay for 15–20 days.2028–2035
AstroSat-2Astronomy & AstrophysicsIndia's second dedicated multi-wavelength space telescope. ISRO launched an ‘Announcement of Opportunity’ issued for ideas and the development of instruments for astronomy and astrophysics.TBA

These initiatives not only reflect ISRO's dedication to enhancing its capabilities but also position India as a significant player in global space exploration efforts. The successful execution of these missions will further solidify ISRO's status as a leader in space technology and foster international collaborations in scientific research and development.

