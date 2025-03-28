Preparation underway at SHAR for the launch of India's first satellite launch vehicle SLV-3





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), established in 1969 and headquartered in Bangalore, has made remarkable strides in space exploration, including the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon's south pole. Earlier this year, ISRO celebrated a significant milestone by launching the GSLV F-15 rocket, which carried the navigation satellite NVS-02, marking its 100th launch mission.





To date, ISRO has conducted a total of 130 spacecraft missions and launched 433 foreign satellites, alongside developing 18 satellites in collaboration with private players or students.





Looking ahead, ISRO has an ambitious line-up of upcoming missions that underscore its commitment to advancing space technology and exploration. Among these missions are:





Mission Mission Type Description Status Gaganyaan-1 Human Spaceflight The first test flight of the Gaganyaan spacecraft, designed to carry three astronauts and equipped with rendezvous and docking capabilities. 2024 NISAR Earth Observation A joint project with NASA to launch a dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite for remote sensing is notable for being the first dual-band radar imaging satellite. 2024 Gaganyaan-2 Human Spaceflight The second test flight before the inaugural crewed mission. Mid-2025 Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan) Planetary Exploration An orbiter mission to study the atmosphere of Venus. 2025 Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (Mangalyaan-2) Planetary Exploration India’s second interplanetary mission to Mars is primarily an orbiter mission. 2026 Lunar Polar Exploration Mission Lunar Exploration A concept mission in collaboration with JAXA to explore the Moon’s south pole region. 2026 Gaganyaan-3 Human Spaceflight The first crewed Gaganyaan mission aimed to make India the fourth country to independently send humans to space. 2026 Chandrayaan-4 Lunar Exploration A lunar sample-return mission, the fourth in the Chandrayaan series, consists of multiple modules for different mission phases. 2028 Bharatiya Antariksha Station Human Spaceflight A planned space station that would weigh 20 tonnes and maintain an orbit approximately 400 kilometres above Earth, where astronauts could stay for 15–20 days. 2028–2035 AstroSat-2 Astronomy & Astrophysics India's second dedicated multi-wavelength space telescope. ISRO launched an ‘Announcement of Opportunity’ issued for ideas and the development of instruments for astronomy and astrophysics. TBA





These initiatives not only reflect ISRO's dedication to enhancing its capabilities but also position India as a significant player in global space exploration efforts. The successful execution of these missions will further solidify ISRO's status as a leader in space technology and foster international collaborations in scientific research and development.





