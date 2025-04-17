



Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. (HSL) has finalised a significant contract with MAN Energy Solutions to supply advanced main propulsion packages for five new Fleet Support Ships (FSS) of the Indian Navy.





This deal marks a major step in the Navy’s modernisation, as these next-generation replenishment vessels are integral to sustaining fleet operations and extending operational endurance at sea.





The propulsion package comprises ten MAN 20V32/44CR marine engines, each delivering 12 MW of power, making them among the largest four-stroke marine engines ever delivered to the Indian Navy. These engines are paired with main reduction gearboxes, two Indian-manufactured shaft generators rated at 1 MWe per ship, bow thrusters, and MAN Alpha controllable pitch (CP) propeller systems, all supported by integrated logistics solutions.





The MAN 32/44CR engines are recognised globally for their robustness, shock resistance, and high efficiency, making them ideal for demanding naval operations. The Alpha CP propellers are hydrodynamically optimised to ensure high efficiency, low noise, and minimal cavitation, contributing to superior performance across diverse operating conditions.





Additionally, the vessels will feature a state-of-the-art water-lubricated stern-tube system, which enhances reliability and reduces maintenance, thereby lowering the total cost of ownership over the ships’ lifespans.





This contract is closely aligned with India’s “Make in India” initiative, as MAN Energy Solutions is committed to integrating locally manufactured components and services. The installation and commissioning of the propulsion systems will be managed by MAN Energy Solutions India, further promoting self-reliance and indigenous capability in the Indian maritime sector. Commodore Hemant Khatri (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, emphasised the transparent and competitive nature of the tender process and encouraged MAN to deepen its local partnerships and post-delivery support infrastructure, reinforcing the long-term collaboration between MAN, the Indian Navy, and Indian industry.





The propulsion package not only enhances the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy’s FSS fleet but also represents a technological leap, supporting India’s broader goals of maritime modernisation and industrial self-sufficiency.





The partnership between HSL and MAN Energy Solutions is expected to set new benchmarks in performance, reliability, and efficiency for naval support vessels, while also strengthening the foundation for future collaborations in India’s defence manufacturing sector.





Naval Technology Report







