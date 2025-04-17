



Kerala Police is poised to become the first state police force in India to acquire the AK-203 assault rifles, marking a significant step in modernising its weaponry.





The AK-203, a modern variant of the legendary Kalashnikov series chambered in 7.62×39 mm, is manufactured domestically at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi under the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) joint venture, which involves Indian defence public sector undertakings and Russia’s ROSOBORONEXPORT and Kalashnikov Concern.





This initiative aligns with India's ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ policies aimed at self-reliance in defence production. The Kerala Police has floated a tender for 250 units of the AK-203 rifles, with an allocated budget of approximately ₹2.25 to 2.5 crore, intending to replace some of the older firearms like the INSAS and SLR rifles currently in use.





The AK-203 is favoured for its reliability, durability, and enhanced accuracy, featuring accessory rails for mounting telescopic sights and night vision devices, which will significantly boost operational effectiveness, especially in low-light conditions.





The rifles, already widely used by the Indian Army, are expected to be distributed initially to armed units engaged in general security operations beyond the elite Thunderbolt commando unit. This procurement is part of a broader modernization effort to upgrade the Kerala Police’s arsenal, which until now has included a mix of older weapons and limited advanced firearms like the German-made Heckler and Koch MP5 submachine guns.





The acquisition of AK-203 rifles will not only enhance firepower but also represents a milestone in Indo-Russian defence collaboration, reflecting a strategic move to equip police forces with state-of-the-art weaponry manufactured domestically, thereby strengthening national security capabilities at the state level.





Agencies







