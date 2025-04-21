



Former Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, has addressed the influence of Khalistani elements within Canadian politics, describing their presence as a "disproportionate capture" by a vocal and strategically active anti-India group. Despite this, Bisaria emphasized that these groups, though entrenched for over four decades, are unlikely to play a decisive role in the outcome of Canada’s April 28 elections.





He stated, “They will not be a major determinant of the fate of the April 28 elections because I would argue that this election is about Trump... this election is not about them”. Bisaria’s remarks highlight that while Khalistani groups have managed to secure significant visibility and influence in certain segments of Canadian politics, particularly through their ability to mobilize and fundraise, their actual electoral sway remains limited to specific ridings and does not extend to determining the national outcome.





The Khalistan movement’s political clout in Canada has grown primarily due to its control over several gurdwaras and through strategic patronage of politicians, especially in areas with large Sikh populations such as Brampton, Surrey, and Vancouver. This has allowed a small but vocal minority to amplify their influence, leading to perceptions of broader support than actually exists within the Canadian Sikh community.





Most Canadian Sikhs do not support the Khalistani agenda, but the movement’s adeptness at political maneuvering has ensured its continued relevance. The New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Jagmeet Singh, has been particularly associated with pro-Khalistan sympathies, and the NDP’s support has been crucial for the survival of Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberal government. However, experts agree that the Khalistani vote bank remains too small and concentrated to determine the overall election result, even as it may influence outcomes in select constituencies.





Recent incidents, such as the vandalism of Hindu temples and gurdwaras with pro-Khalistan graffiti in British Columbia, have drawn attention to the disruptive activities of extremist factions within the movement. Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman reported on the defacement of the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Surrey and a gurdwara in Vancouver, raising concerns about how such incidents are handled and the broader implications for community relations. These acts, while alarming, are not reflective of the broader Sikh community but underscore the challenges posed by radical elements.





Looking ahead, Bisaria expressed optimism for improved India-Canada relations post-election, suggesting the possibility of exchanging high commissioners and advancing trade agreements.





He argued that Canada is at an inflection point and should prioritize its national interest over the agendas of small, vocal minorities. Bisaria concluded that, despite the persistent challenge posed by Khalistani activism, the current election is shaped by larger geopolitical factors, such as the influence of the United States and the leadership transition in Ottawa, rather than by the Khalistani issue itself.





