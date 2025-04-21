



NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has achieved remarkable financial and operational milestones in FY25, signalling a new era for India's space sector.





As reported to Parliament by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Department of Space, NSIL recorded a revenue of ₹3,026.09 crore in FY25 to date, reflecting a robust 43% growth from ₹2,116.12 crore in FY24. The profit before tax (PBT) also surged by 54%, reaching ₹1,242.12 crore compared to ₹803.59 crore in the previous fiscal year.





NSIL's operational achievements are equally significant. Since its inception in March 2019, NSIL has successfully launched 135 international customer satellites and three Indian satellites on a commercial basis.





This not only underscores India's growing reputation as a reliable provider of cost-effective and high-quality space launch services but also highlights the increasing trust of global customers in ISRO’s capabilities.





A major development in NSIL's journey is its contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the end-to-end manufacturing of five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs). The first PSLV to be fully manufactured by Indian industry is scheduled for launch in the second half of 2025, marking a significant step towards the indigenisation and commercialisation of India’s space launch capabilities.





Looking ahead, NSIL is planning to expand its commercial space business through public-private partnerships (PPP). A key part of this strategy is leveraging ISRO’s heavy-lift launcher LVM3, which has substantial commercial potential in the global launch service market.





This approach is aligned with India’s goal to increase its space economy fivefold, from $8 billion to $44 billion in the coming years, contributing significantly to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.





The government’s commitment to the space sector is further reflected in the near-tripling of the space budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rising from ₹5,615 crore in 2013-14 to ₹13,416 crore for 2025-26.





This financial support, coupled with policy reforms that open the space industry to private sector participation and foreign direct investment (FDI), is fostering an environment conducive to innovation, growth, and global competitiveness.





NSIL’s impressive revenue and profit growth, its successful commercial launches, strategic industry partnerships, and forward-looking expansion plans underscore a transformative period for India’s space sector. These achievements not only position India as a key player in the global space economy but also promise substantial value addition to the national economy in the years to come.





Agencies







