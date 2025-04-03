



Taiwan has received its first F-16 Block-70 Fighting Falcon, marking a significant milestone in its defence capabilities. The aircraft, a two-seat F-16D model, was handed over at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville, South Carolina facility on March 28, 2025.





Although it will initially be used for pilot training in the U.S., the jet is part of a $8 billion deal for 66 new F-16C/D Block-70 fighters, which are expected to be delivered to Taiwan by the end of 2026.





The Block-70 variant represents the most advanced iteration of the F-16, featuring cutting-edge upgrades such as AN/APG-83 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, advanced electronic warfare suites, and enhanced mission systems.





Powered by the GE Aerospace F110 engine, these jets offer increased thrust, extended service life (12,000 flight hours), and advanced safety features like the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS).





They are equipped to carry a wide range of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, including AIM-120 and AIM-9 missiles as well as AGM-154 glide bombs.





This delivery is part of Taiwan's broader efforts to modernise its air force amid rising tensions with China. The Republic of China Air Force (RoCAF) already operates over 200 F-16s, including 139 upgraded to the F-16V standard under the $4.5 billion "Peace Phoenix Rising" program. These modernised jets provide capabilities comparable to or exceeding those of most U.S. Air Force F-16s.





While the addition of these advanced fighters bolsters Taiwan’s defence against potential threats from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), which operates fifth-generation Chengdu J-20 stealth fighters, experts note that Taiwan remains at a disadvantage in terms of overall air power.





The PLAAF's growing fleet of J-20s poses a significant challenge despite Taiwan's efforts to enhance its air capabilities.





