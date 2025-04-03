



Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Bangkok, Thailand, on April 3 to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, which is scheduled to take place on April 4. This visit marks his third trip to Thailand, following previous visits in 2016 and 2019. During his stay, Modi will engage in bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, focusing on enhancing India-Thailand relations and discussing regional and multilateral issues.





The two leaders will also witness the signing of several bilateral documents aimed at strengthening their partnership.





The BIMSTEC Summit, themed "BIMSTEC – Prosperous, Resilient and Open," will be the first physical meeting of BIMSTEC leaders since the 4th Summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, in 2018. The last summit was held virtually in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in March 2022.





Key discussions at the summit will include the adoption of the Bangkok Vision 2030, which outlines a long-term development plan for the region, and the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation to boost trade and connectivity among member countries.





Additionally, Modi is expected to meet with other BIMSTEC leaders, including Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. There is also a possibility of a meeting with Myanmar's military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, although his attendance is not confirmed. Following the summit, Modi will visit King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand.





After completing his engagements in Thailand, Modi will proceed to Sri Lanka for a state visit from April 4 to 6, at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Disanayake. This visit aims to strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties and explore new avenues of cooperation, building on the successful visit of President Disanayake to India earlier.





