Indian Army's Directors General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai





During the recent escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, diplomatic engagement between the two countries was strictly limited to military channels, with no formal talks taking place between the National Security Advisors (NSAs) or Foreign Ministers. Multiple sources confirmed that the only direct communication occurred between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.





Tensions had been steadily rising following a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in 26 casualties. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Despite an initial understanding between the DGMOs to halt hostilities, ceasefire violations continued, prompting India to escalate its military response.





On May 9 and the morning of May 10, India conducted a series of precision airstrikes on critical Pakistani military installations. These strikes, described by sources as a "hell fire" operation, targeted key assets such as the Rahim Yar Khan airbase-where the runway was reportedly "totally flattened"-and the Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan in Chaklala, which suffered severe damage. The strikes were noted for their precision and intensity, directly impacting Pakistan's strategic military infrastructure.





In addition to military bases, Indian strikes also targeted terror camps in Muridke and Bahawalpur, both known to be closely linked with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). India's approach was to focus on dismantling the core of terror networks rather than peripheral camps, signaling a significant shift in counter-terror strategy.





Throughout this period, diplomatic communication was conspicuously absent at the NSA or Foreign Minister level. According to both Indian and Pakistani sources, there was no direct or indirect communication between the NSAs of the two countries. The only official engagement occurred at the DGMO level, which became the critical channel for de-escalation.





India had informed Pakistan’s DGMO on May 7 about its targeting of terror infrastructure inside Pakistani territory, but received no response. It was only after the airstrikes on May 9 and 10 that Pakistan’s DGMO reached out to request a conversation with his Indian counterpart at 1:00 pm on May 10. This led to an agreement to halt all military actions-on land, at sea, and in the air-effective from 5 pm on May 10.





The escalation drew international attention, notably from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who, after speaking with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, contacted Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Rubio conveyed that Pakistan was prepared for talks, but India insisted that any communication should remain strictly at the DGMO level. Following this, Pakistan’s DGMO initiated direct contact with his Indian counterpart.





India has made its position unequivocal: the only matter open for discussion is the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the handing over of wanted terrorists. India has categorically rejected any third-party mediation or discussion on other topics, emphasizing that its actions are focused solely on counter-terrorism and national security.





The Indian airstrikes exposed a significant gap in military capabilities between the two countries. Indian sources described the strikes as precise and devastating, while Pakistan’s retaliatory attempts were largely ineffective and mostly foiled. The Indian armed forces remain on high alert, with full authority granted for robust counteraction in the event of further violations.





India is now preparing to present a comprehensive dossier at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), detailing Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism. This evidence is expected to be submitted before the UNSCR 1267 sanctions committee in the coming week.





The DGMOs of both countries are scheduled for further talks to reinforce the ceasefire and ensure adherence to the terms, aiming to stabilize the situation and prevent further provocations. The focus of these discussions is on solidifying the current understanding and making it permanent, with India warning that any future violations will be met with a fierce response.





The recent India-Pakistan crisis has been marked by a complete absence of high-level diplomatic engagement, with all communication restricted to military channels at the DGMO level. The situation remains tense, with both sides closely monitoring adherence to the ceasefire and India preparing to escalate its case against Pakistan at the international level.





ANI







