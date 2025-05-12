



In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians-primarily tourists-in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged in a crucial phone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.





During this exchange, Doval unequivocally condemned the attack, emphasizing that it had caused "serious casualties among Indian personnel" and necessitated robust counter-terrorism actions. However, he made it clear that "war was not India's choice," underscoring that armed conflict was not in the interest of any party involved and reaffirming India's commitment to restoring regional peace and stability.





Doval's remarks came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, which escalated rapidly following the Pahalgam attack. The attack, carried out by five militants and initially claimed (and later retracted) by The Resistance Front-a group believed to be linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba-targeted non-Muslim tourists in a mass shooting, making it the deadliest civilian attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





In response, India launched targeted military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Pakistan, actions described by the Indian Ministry of Defence as "focused, measured and non-escalatory," with no Pakistani military facilities targeted. These strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor, were intended to hold the perpetrators accountable and deter future attacks.





During his conversation with Wang Yi, Doval reiterated India's stance that while counter-terrorism operations were necessary, India and Pakistan should remain committed to a ceasefire and work towards restoring peace as soon as possible. He stressed that India seeks to avoid escalation and prefers diplomatic solutions over military confrontation.





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, for his part, condemned the Pahalgam attack and stated that China opposes all forms of terrorism. He highlighted the fragility of peace and stability in Asia, urging both India and Pakistan-China's immediate neighbours-to "remain calm, avoid escalation, and resolve differences through dialogue and consultation." Wang expressed appreciation for India's position that "war is not its choice" and called for both countries to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, emphasizing that this aligns with the fundamental interests of both nations and the broader international community.





Despite these diplomatic efforts, the situation on the ground remained tense. India accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire understanding reached between the two countries' Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) and responded to border intrusions with retaliatory action. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described these violations as a "very serious" breach of the agreement, reiterating India's resolve to respond firmly to any provocations.





Doval's outreach to China and his clear articulation that "war is not India's choice" reflect India's dual approach: a strong commitment to counter-terrorism and national security, coupled with a preference for diplomatic engagement and regional stability. China's call for restraint and dialogue reinforces the international consensus against escalation, even as the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack continues to test the resilience of peace in South Asia.





