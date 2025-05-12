



Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a clear and uncompromising message to the United States regarding India’s stance amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.





During a phone call with US Vice President JD Vance, PM Modi stated unequivocally that any aggressive action by Pakistan would be met with a response from India that would be "more forceful, stronger, and devastating" than anything attempted by Islamabad. Modi made it clear that India does not feel obligated to offer Pakistan an off-ramp or de-escalation option, emphasising that New Delhi’s approach is strictly retaliatory: "They fire, we fire. They stop, we stop. There’s no ambiguity about this".





This conversation occurred as the US, prompted by alarming intelligence about the risk of dramatic escalation, sought to encourage dialogue and explore de-escalation options. However, PM Modi listened to the US proposal without committing to any specific ideas or offers for de-escalation. He insisted that India’s security and response would not be compromised by external mediation or assurances.





The Indian side was adamant that any discussions about cessation of hostilities must occur directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, not through third parties such as the US or via back channels.





The escalation reached a critical point when Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks targeting sites in India. In swift retaliation, India carried out precision airstrikes on multiple Pakistani airbases and military installations as part of Operation Sindoor, targeting both terrorist infrastructure and critical military sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These strikes were described as "massive" and "devastating," destroying several Pakistani airfields, air defense sites, and radar locations, and resulting in significant casualties among Pakistani ground forces.





Following these retaliatory strikes, Pakistan approached the US and indicated a willingness to consider a ceasefire. The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, communicated this to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, but India maintained its position that only direct military-to-military talks would be entertained, rejecting any third-party assurances or mediation. Only after this insistence did the DGMOs of both countries agree to discuss a cessation of hostilities.





India’s broader position remains unchanged regarding Kashmir, reiterating that the only outstanding issue is the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the handing over of terrorists. India has explicitly stated it does not require or desire any mediation on these matters, and will not discuss any other topics with Pakistan.





Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoJK, including locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, with the aim of eliminating terror leaders from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), while minimising collateral damage. The Indian response has established what government sources describe as a "new normal" in counter-terrorism, signalling that any hostile action from Pakistan will be met with decisive and precise military retaliation.





PM Modi’s message to the US was resolute: India will not hesitate to respond forcefully to any Pakistani aggression, will not offer an off-ramp, and will not accept any third-party mediation. The Indian government’s approach is now defined by clear, swift, and proportionate retaliation to any threats against its national security.





