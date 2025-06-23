Bharat Forge, through its defence subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems, has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in the Indian Army’s major tender for the supply of over 4.25 lakh indigenously developed 5.56×45 mm close-quarter battle (CQB) carbines.





This contract, estimated at approximately ₹2,000 crore, marks the single largest order for domestically designed and manufactured carbines since the induction of the INSAS rifles more than two decades ago.





The CQB carbine was designed and developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be produced by Bharat Forge.





“Significantly boosting #Atmanirbharta in critical technology, 5.56×45 mm CQB Carbine, designed and developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment(ARDE), DRDO selected as L1 in Indian Army Request for Proposal (RFP)”, DRDO shared on ‘X’.





This weapon is a direct response to the Army’s longstanding need for a compact, modern firearm optimized for urban, jungle, and counter-terrorism operations—replacing the decades-old Sterling submachine guns, which have become obsolete for contemporary close-combat scenarios.





The procurement falls under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, which mandates that products must be either indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured with at least 50% indigenous content, or, if not designed and developed in India, must have at least 60% indigenous content by cost. This aligns with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, aiming to boost self-reliance and reduce dependency on foreign arms imports.





Key technical requirements specified by the Ministry of Defence include:



