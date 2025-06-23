Bharat Forge Wins Indian Army Bid To Supply 4.25 Lakh DRDO-Developed CQB Carbines
Bharat Forge, through its defence subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems, has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in the Indian Army’s major tender for the supply of over 4.25 lakh indigenously developed 5.56×45 mm close-quarter battle (CQB) carbines.
This contract, estimated at approximately ₹2,000 crore, marks the single largest order for domestically designed and manufactured carbines since the induction of the INSAS rifles more than two decades ago.
The CQB carbine was designed and developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be produced by Bharat Forge.
“Significantly boosting #Atmanirbharta in critical technology, 5.56×45 mm CQB Carbine, designed and developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment(ARDE), DRDO selected as L1 in Indian Army Request for Proposal (RFP)”, DRDO shared on ‘X’.
This weapon is a direct response to the Army’s longstanding need for a compact, modern firearm optimized for urban, jungle, and counter-terrorism operations—replacing the decades-old Sterling submachine guns, which have become obsolete for contemporary close-combat scenarios.
The procurement falls under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, which mandates that products must be either indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured with at least 50% indigenous content, or, if not designed and developed in India, must have at least 60% indigenous content by cost. This aligns with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, aiming to boost self-reliance and reduce dependency on foreign arms imports.
Key technical requirements specified by the Ministry of Defence include:
An effective range of not less than 200 metersA bayonet with a minimum blade length of 120 mm and suitable coverA weight not exceeding 3 kg (plus 10%) without magazine and accessories
The 5.56×45 mm CQB carbine is designed to be lighter, more manoeuvrable, and easier to handle than standard rifles, with modern features such as a modular rail system for mounting optics and accessories. Its use of NATO-standard ammunition ensures compatibility with existing logistics and offers greater stopping power compared to the older 9×19 mm Sterling carbines.
The contract win is a significant boost for Bharat Forge, reflected in a rise in its share price and a strengthening of its defence order book, which stood at nearly ₹9,500 crore as of March 2025. The company expects further growth in domestic defence orders, reinforcing its position as a key player in India’s defence manufacturing sector.
Bharat Forge’s selection as the supplier for over 4.25 lakh DRDO-developed CQB carbines is a landmark achievement in India’s defence indigenisation journey, promising to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army while supporting the nation’s strategic goal of self-reliance in critical defence technologies.
