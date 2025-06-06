

During a high-level diplomatic visit to Brussels, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, made strong statements regarding Pakistan’s internal power structure and its implications for global security.

Prasad asserted that Pakistan is effectively governed by its generals through a "military-terrorist coalition," characterising this nexus as a direct threat to democracy and humanity worldwide. This message was central to the delegation’s discussions with European leaders and think tanks, particularly in the context of rising concerns about terrorism in the European Union.





The visit followed Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants, which resulted in significant casualties and prompted targeted strikes by Indian Armed Forces against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





The delegation, comprising members from multiple Indian political parties, highlighted India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and positioned the country as the "voice" for victims of terrorism, emphasising the need for global solidarity against such threats.





Prasad’s remarks to the European Parliament underscored demands for the international community, especially the EU, to hold Pakistan accountable for its support of terrorism and to impose tangible costs—such as restrictions on aid—on Islamabad’s "terror machine".





He stressed that the global fight against terrorism requires a collective resolve rooted in shared democratic values, peace, and humanity. The delegation also raised the issue of human rights, questioning whether the victims of terrorism are adequately recognised and protected under international frameworks.





Former Deputy National Security Adviser Pankaj Saran, also part of the delegation, reinforced India’s growing stature as a major economic and geopolitical force. He noted that European leaders now recognise India as the world’s fourth-largest economy and view the India-EU partnership as fundamental for the future. Saran further accused Pakistan of attempting to destabilise the democratic fabric not only of India but also of Europe, framing the challenge as one between democracy and military dictatorship.





The delegation’s outreach was met with appreciation from European counterparts, who expressed solidarity with India’s anti-terrorism stance and acknowledged the importance of strengthening diplomatic and strategic ties between India and the EU. The visit, described by Prasad as "very satisfying," served to refocus international attention on the dangers posed by state-sponsored terrorism and the urgent need for coordinated action.





The Brussels visit by the Indian delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad marked a significant diplomatic initiative to highlight the threat posed by Pakistan’s military-terrorist nexus, advocate for stronger international accountability, and reinforce India’s role as a key voice in the global fight against terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







