



The Indian Navy is undergoing a significant transformation in its approach to maritime warfare through the development and integration of advanced Combat Air Teaming Systems (IN-CATS) and Naval unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (N-N-UCAVs). These cutting-edge programs represent India's strategic commitment to indigenous defence capabilities and the modernization of naval aviation through manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) technologies.





Combat Air Teaming System (IN-CATS) Program Overview





The Combat Air Teaming System represents a revolutionary shift in aerial warfare, integrating manned fighter aircraft with autonomous unmanned systems to enhance combat effectiveness while minimizing risks to human pilots. Developed through a collaboration between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), and NewSpace Research & Technologies, the IN-CATS program encompasses multiple specialized platforms designed for different operational roles.





The system operates on the principle of a manned fighter aircraft serving as a "mothership" that controls and coordinates multiple unmanned aerial vehicles and combat drones. The twin-seated HAL Tejas is expected to serve as the primary mothership platform, equipped with advanced command and control interfaces specifically designed for manned-unmanned teaming operations. This configuration allows a single pilot to control multiple N-UCAVs simultaneously, creating a network-centric warfare ecosystem that significantly enhances operational range, firepower, and mission effectiveness.





The IN-CATS program aims to achieve several critical objectives: creating surveillance, conducting autonomous deep-penetration precision strikes from stand-off distances, and maximizing firepower while reducing human error and threats to life. The system incorporates artificial intelligence-based combat algorithms developed under the Air Combat Intelligence Development (ACID) project, enabling autonomous target acquisition and engagement capabilities.





IN-CATS Warrior: The Loyal Wingman N-UCAV





The IN-CATS Warrior stands as the cornerstone of India's loyal wingman program, designed as a low-observable unmanned combat aerial vehicle capable of operating alongside IAF fighter jets including the Tejas, AMCA, TEDBF, Su-30MKI, and Jaguar. Developed by HAL's Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) in collaboration with NewSpace Research and Technologies, the IN-CATS Warrior embodies India's ambitions for autonomous aerial warfare capabilities.





The N-UCAV features an impressive operational profile with a maximum take-off weight of 2.1 tons, powered by twin modified HAL PTAE-W turbojet engines producing 3.7 kN thrust each. The platform can achieve speeds up to 790 km/h and operate at altitudes between 36,000 and 40,000 feet. For standard missions within a 350 km combat radius, the IN-CATS Warrior can return to base after completing its objectives. However, for extended range missions up to 700 km, the system is designed to undertake suicide or one-way missions, sacrificing itself by crashing into high-value targets.





The IN-CATS Warrior's armament configuration includes an internal weapons bay capable of housing two DRDO-developed Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAAW), maintaining its stealth profile while delivering precision strikes. Additionally, the platform can carry two external weapons such as short-range or beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, providing versatility in both air-to-ground and air-to-air combat scenarios.





Recent developmental milestones include the successful engine ground run of a full-scale demonstrator in January 2025, marking significant progress toward the planned first flight in 2026. HAL has modified a Kiran MK-2 jet trainer to serve as a test bed for critical data-linking trials, ensuring seamless coordination between the mothership and the N-UCAV. The modified Kiran will operate in both autonomous and ground-controlled modes, validating the MUM-T data link and communication protocols essential for operational deployment.





Naval Collaborative Combat Air Vehicle (N-CCAV) Program





The Indian Navy has embarked on developing its own loyal wingman capability through the Naval Collaborative Combat Air Vehicle (N-CCAV) program, specifically tailored for carrier-based operations. The Navy has selected Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research & Technologies to develop the N-CCAV based on their Abhimanyu drone design, marking a significant milestone in India's naval aviation modernization.





The Abhimanyu drone represents a jet-powered, low radar cross-section platform designed to operate as a loyal wingman for the Navy's existing MiG-29K fighters and future Rafale-M aircraft. Unlike the larger IN-CATS Warrior, the Abhimanyu is specifically optimized for naval operations with carrier compatibility as a core design requirement. The drone features swept wings, horizontal stabilizers, a single vertical tail, and twin narrow air intakes positioned on either side of the rear fuselage.





Performance specifications for the Abhimanyu include a top speed of approximately 300 knots (550 km/h), an operational range of 1,000 kilometres, service ceiling of 19,700 feet, and endurance up to 20 hours. The platform is designed for multi-role capabilities including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), kinetic attack operations (both air-to-air and air-to-ground), electronic warfare, and swarm operations. The modular design philosophy allows for rapid reconfiguration based on mission requirements, ensuring adaptability to evolving operational needs.





The N-CCAV program envisions Abhimanyu drones operating in manned-unmanned teaming configurations with Indian Navy fighters, providing enhanced situational awareness, extending sensor reach, and offering tactical flexibility for carrier-based operations. The Indian Navy has committed to a minimum purchase quantity of N-CCAV systems once development is completed, demonstrating institutional confidence in the program.





IN-CATS Hunter





The IN-CATS Hunter functions as an air-launched, low-observable cruise missile with capabilities similar to the SCALP missile integrated with IAF Rafale fighters. Weighing 600 kg and powered by a single HAL PTAE-7 turbojet engine, the Hunter is designed as a stand-off weapon system with a striking range of 200-300 km. The system features an interchangeable weapon carriage section that can accommodate 250 kg of unitary warhead or cluster munitions based on mission profiles. Uniquely, the IN-CATS Hunter can return to base after payload delivery and be recovered through a two-tier parachute system, making it a reusable platform.





IN-CATS ALFA And Swarm Operations





The IN-CATS ALFA system represents one of the most innovative aspects of the program, featuring Air Launched Flexible Asset Swarm (ALFA-S) loitering munitions. The carrier glider can cover approximately 100 km after launch from the mothership, after which the ALFA-S drones separate and operate using their own propulsion systems. Each ALFA-S drone weighs 25 kg, features foldable wings spanning 1-2 meters, carries 5-8 kg warheads, and operates at speeds of 100 km/h.





The swarm capability allows multiple drones to operate collaboratively using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for autonomous target acquisition and engagement. A Jaguar MAX can carry 24 ALFA-S drones in four IN-CATS ALFA pods, while a Su-30MKI can accommodate 30-40 ALFA-S during flight operations. This swarm capability positions India among the first nations to develop such advanced distributed autonomous combat systems.





IN-CATS Infinity Pseudo Satellite





The IN-CATS Infinity represents the program's high-altitude, long-endurance component, designed as a solar-powered pseudo satellite operating at approximately 70,000 feet altitude. With an endurance capability of 90 days, the Infinity bridges the surveillance gap between traditional satellites and UAVs. The platform is equipped with advanced sensors and synthetic aperture radar, serving as a coordination hub for tracking targets in enemy territory and coordinating missions involving other IN-CATS components.





TEJAS-Naval Trainer And MUM-T Development





The Indian Navy is preparing to commence Manned-Unmanned Teaming trials using the TEJAS-Naval Trainer, a twin-seat variant of the TEJAS Navy MK-1, starting in 2026. This development represents a crucial step in validating MUM-T concepts for naval aviation applications. The TEJAS-Naval Trainer has undergone modifications to integrate communication systems and data links necessary for controlling UAVs, aligning with the Navy's vision for next-generation carrier-based warfare.





The trials will focus on validating real-time data exchange between manned aircraft and unmanned platforms, ensuring interoperability in dynamic maritime environments. Successful validation could lead to operational integration into the Indian Navy's carrier air wings, enhancing the capabilities of INS Vikrant and future aircraft carriers. The system will enable a pilot in the manned aircraft to control and coordinate with multiple drones for complex missions including reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and precision strikes.





Ghatak N-UCAV Naval Variant





The Indian Navy is exploring adaptation of the DRDO Ghatak N-UCAV for maritime operations, initially focusing on a land-based variant equipped with anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. The Ghatak, a 13-ton stealth platform with flying-wing design powered by the indigenous 49 kN Dry Kaveri engine, offers significant capabilities for naval applications. The platform's 30,000-foot service ceiling and projected 1,000-2,500 km range make it suitable for covering vast maritime domains from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal.





For naval operations, the Ghatak would be equipped with anti-ship missiles such as BrahMos-NG or Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM-SR) and lightweight torpedoes like the Advanced Light Torpedo (ALWT). While a deck-based variant for aircraft carriers remains a long-term objective due to technical challenges, the land-based version would operate from coastal naval airbases for monitoring hostile warships and conducting ISR missions.





Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Architecture





The MUM-T concept represents a fundamental shift in naval aviation operations, enabling seamless collaboration between manned aircraft and unmanned systems. The architecture allows human operators to control, coordinate, and supervise autonomous platforms while maintaining decision-making authority for critical mission parameters. This approach leverages artificial intelligence to enhance collaboration between systems while ensuring human oversight for complex tactical decisions.





The Indian Navy's MUM-T implementation focuses on three key areas: enhanced situational awareness through distributed sensor networks, extended operational range through unmanned forward deployment, and increased firepower through coordinated multi-platform engagements. The system enables a single pilot to manage multiple unmanned assets simultaneously, creating force multiplication effects that significantly enhance combat effectiveness.





Artificial Intelligence And Autonomous Operations





Advanced AI algorithms form the backbone of the IN-CATS and N-CCAV programs, enabling autonomous target acquisition, threat assessment, and engagement decisions. The Combat Intelligence Development (ACID) project has developed sophisticated combat algorithms that allow unmanned systems to operate independently while maintaining coordination with manned platforms. These AI systems can process real-time battlefield data, identify high-value targets, and execute coordinated attacks with minimal human intervention.





The autonomous capabilities extend to take-off and landing operations, with platforms like the IN-CATS Warrior designed for Autonomous Take-Off and Landing (ATOL) from both land bases and aircraft carriers. This capability reduces the workload on human operators and enables sustained operations in contested environments where continuous human control may not be feasible.





Enhanced Maritime Domain Awareness





The integration of IN-CATS and naval N-UCAV systems significantly enhances the Indian Navy's maritime domain awareness capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region. These platforms provide persistent surveillance capabilities, enabling continuous monitoring of vast oceanic areas while minimizing costs associated with manned operations. The autonomous nature of these systems enables operations in contested environments where traditional manned aircraft might face significant risks from advanced air defence systems. This capability is particularly relevant given the increasing presence of foreign naval forces in the Indian Ocean and the growing sophistication of regional air defence networks.





Indigenous Capability Development





The IN-CATS and N-CCAV programs represent significant achievements in India's defence indigenisation efforts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The collaboration between government institutions like HAL and DRDO with private sector companies such as NewSpace Research & Technologies demonstrates the maturation of India's defence industrial ecosystem. These programs have catalysed development of critical technologies including advanced propulsion systems, stealth materials, AI algorithms, and autonomous navigation systems.





The success of these programs positions India among a select group of nations capable of developing and deploying advanced loyal wingman technologies, traditionally dominated by countries like the United States, China, and Russia. This capability development has broader implications for India's defence export potential and technological sovereignty in critical defence domains.





Technical Integration Complexities





The successful deployment of IN-CATS and N-CCAV systems requires overcoming significant technical challenges related to secure data links, electromagnetic interference mitigation, and integration with existing combat management systems. Ensuring reliable communication between manned and unmanned platforms in contested electromagnetic environments remains a critical technical challenge. The development of robust cybersecurity measures to protect these systems from electronic warfare attacks and cyber intrusions is essential for operational viability.





These programs demonstrate India's commitment to indigenous defence development while addressing the evolving challenges of modern maritime warfare through innovative manned-unmanned teaming concepts that will define the future of naval aviation operations.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







