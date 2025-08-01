



United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed strong disappointment over India’s continued import of Russian oil, describing it as a "point of irritation" in the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and India.





Speaking in an interview with Fox Radio, Rubio acknowledged that while India is an ally and strategic partner of the U.S., the relationship cannot be perfectly aligned on all issues due to complex global diplomacy.





He pointed out that India has significant energy needs and, like many countries, purchases oil, coal, and gas to power its economy. India’s imports from Russia have persisted because Russian oil is sanctioned by the West and thus sold at prices below the global market rate, making it a cheaper option amid sanctions impacting Russia.





Rubio highlighted that these purchases of Russian oil are unfortunate because they help sustain Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. He emphasised that this fact is a source of real frustration in the U.S., especially since there are many other international oil vendors available to India besides Russia.





Thus, continued Indian purchases of Russian oil effectively contribute to funding and prolonging the war in Ukraine, which Rubio calls a significant irritation point. However, he also mentioned that this is not the only point of contention in the U.S.-India relationship, as there remain many other areas where the two countries cooperate closely.





The remarks from Rubio come shortly after former President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff and additional penalties on India starting August 1, targeting India’s substantial Russian oil imports, which reportedly made up about 35% of its total supply in the first half of the year.





Rubio framed this as part of broader U.S. efforts to pressure Russia economically due to its aggression in Ukraine, highlighting limited progress after six months of diplomatic efforts and noting that Trump’s administration still considers options like secondary sanctions on Russian oil sales and sectoral banking sanctions if Moscow shows no serious interest in peace.





Rubio responded dismissively to recent inflammatory comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, calling him irrelevant in contemporary Russian politics and downplaying any likelihood of a direct U.S.-Russia war. Instead, Rubio expressed concern about the potential for smaller scale skirmishes or miscalculations that could escalate, especially given Russia’s reliance on less conventional weaponry, possibly including tactical nuclear weapons.





Beyond the India-Russia oil issue, Rubio also commented on other geopolitical matters, including the recognition of a Palestinian state by certain Western countries, which he described as "irrelevant" and counterproductive, likely emboldening Hamas and undermining ceasefire efforts.





He praised Arab nations like Qatar for pushing Hamas toward ceasefire negotiations but criticised how international statements recognising Palestine coincide with Hamas rejecting ceasefire proposals. On China, Rubio noted complex relations with needed strategic balance and vulnerabilities requiring attention, though he did not elaborate fully.





He reaffirmed his scepticism about allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia during the 2016 U.S. elections, calling the Steele dossier a hoax that wasted millions on investigations. Rubio also criticised the media for inadequate coverage of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, noting ongoing U.S. support efforts.





Rubio’s statements underscore growing tensions between Washington and key allies on matters related to Russia’s war in Ukraine, energy security, and geopolitical calculations involving major powers such as China, as well as conflicts in the Middle East. His critique of India’s Russian oil imports reflects U.S. frustration that these transactions undermine broader efforts to isolate Russia economically and end the war in Ukraine.





Based On ANI Report







