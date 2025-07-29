



Live Lord Shiva (Mahadev), the supreme destroyer, Indian army Jawans tracked, hunted and then killed the Pakistani Islamic terrorists





Operation Mahadev was a high-intensity counterterrorism mission meticulously planned and executed by Indian security forces in response to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.





For several days, intelligence and surveillance teams tracked a group of suspected terrorists, culminating in a rapid, three-hour operation that would eliminate the incident’s alleged mastermind and his associates.





The group, led by Suleiman Shah (alias Hashim Musa)—a former commando of Pakistan Army’s elite Special Service Group (SSG) who later joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—was located deep in the Dachigam forests with the help of sophisticated monitoring techniques. Evidence suggests the terrorists were preparing for a major action in the region.





The turning point came at 2am when Shah’s group activated a T82 Ultraset communications device, a highly encrypted platform that betrayed their position. By 8am, Indian forces launched a drone to verify visuals of their targets.





At 9:30am, the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR) counter-insurgency force mobilized alongside their elite Para Special Forces, who began ascending the Mahadev hill feature by 10am. The highly-trained Para commandos quickly achieved visual identification of the terrorists within 30 minutes.





The confrontation escalated at 11am with an exchange of fire; all three terrorists were neutralized in the initial burst. At 11:45am, an injured terrorist attempted to escape but was gunned down.





The cordon was tightened during a subsequent sweep of the area, covering a 2km radius around the encounter site. By 12:45pm, the identities of the terrorists had been confirmed, and photographic evidence collected.





Security forces discovered the hideout, well-stocked with arms: Carbine and AK-47 rifles, 17 rifle grenades, and a cache of ammunition. These findings reinforced suspicions that a major attack was imminent. The swift neutralization of Suleiman Shah and his group was viewed as avenging the Pahalgam attack and disrupting a larger terror plot.





Parallel to Operation Mahadev, India executed Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6–7, 2025. This was a series of precision airstrikes at approximately 1am targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.





Nine locations with a history of facilitating terror activities—including Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters at Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammad’s base in Bahawalpur—were struck. These sites were linked to key logistical, training, and operational support for LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and associated groups.





Operation Sindoor paid homage to the women who lost their spouses in the Pahalgam attack by dismantling facilities integral to the execution and planning of cross-border attacks and infiltration attempts directed at India.





Together, these twin operations showcased a coordinated and swift response to terrorism, combining real-time intelligence, advanced surveillance, special operations, and targeted airstrikes, setting a significant precedent in India’s counterterrorism efforts.





Based On A NDTV Report







