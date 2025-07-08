



Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yaşar Güler will visit Pakistan on Wednesday, July 9, for high-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Pakistan’s military leadership. The agenda centers on strengthening bilateral ties, with a particular focus on defence industry cooperation, regional security, and broader strategic collaboration.





This visit underscores the robust relationship between Turkey and Pakistan, which has grown closer in recent years, especially following Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan during its military conflict with India in May—a stance that drew criticism from New Delhi and led to economic and diplomatic pushback, including boycotts of Turkish products in India and the cancellation of Turkish aviation services on security grounds.





During the meetings, Foreign Minister Fidan is expected to reaffirm Turkey’s commitment to deepening ties across all sectors and to offer Ankara’s support for regional peace initiatives. He will emphasize the need to strengthen cooperation in the defence sector, building on previous agreements and ongoing joint projects.





Discussions will also address the evolving security environment in South Asia and the Middle East, with Turkey reiterating its readiness to contribute to peace and stability, including advocating for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.





This diplomatic engagement follows a series of high-level exchanges between the two countries, reflecting their shared geopolitical interests and the increasing importance of military and strategic collaboration in their partnership.





Based On A Reuters Report







