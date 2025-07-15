



External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s visit to Beijing on July 14, 2025, marked a significant step in the ongoing efforts to stabilise and enhance India-China relations. This high-profile trip, his first to China in five years, came at a time when both nations are seeking to rebuild trust and cooperation after a period of tension.





High-Level Diplomatic Engagements





During his visit, Jaishankar met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. Both leaders underscored the importance of deepening bilateral ties and enhancing pragmatic cooperation. Han Zheng referenced the “successful meeting” between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan in October 2024, describing it as a “new starting point” for the relationship.





He emphasised the shared status of China and India as major developing nations and key members of the Global South, advocating for a partnership that contributes to each other’s success.





Han called for the implementation of the consensus reached by the two leaders, advocating for continued high-level engagement, respect for core concerns, and the promotion of stable, healthy bilateral relations.





Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to building on this momentum, expressing readiness to advance mutually beneficial cooperation and improve coordination in multilateral platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He also conveyed India’s support for China’s presidency of the upcoming SCO Summit.





Focus On Border Stability And Strategic Trust





A central theme of the discussions was the stabilisation of the border and the normalisation of bilateral relations. Jaishankar highlighted the progress made in resolving friction along the border, stating that peace and tranquillity there are fundamental to mutual strategic trust and the smooth development of ties. He stressed the need to address remaining issues, including de-escalation in sensitive areas, to further consolidate progress.





Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation





Jaishankar’s meetings extended beyond bilateral issues. He held talks with Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, discussing the changing global order and the emergence of multipolarity. The constructive role of India-China relations in this context was highlighted as essential for shaping the evolving international landscape.





In a separate meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both sides acknowledged the improvement in relations and the importance of maintaining the positive momentum. Wang Yi emphasised the need for good-neighbourliness, mutual trust, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. The leaders agreed on the value of regular strategic communication, both at international events and through bilateral visits.





Celebrating Diplomatic Milestones





This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China. Jaishankar acknowledged this milestone and expressed appreciation for the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra after a five-year hiatus, thanking the Chinese side for their cooperation.





India’s Commitment To SCO Unity





Ahead of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tianjin, Jaishankar extended his best wishes to China for a successful presidency. He reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring productive outcomes and decisions within the SCO framework. Jaishankar also met with SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev, discussing the organisation’s modernisation efforts and its growing importance in regional affairs.





Symbolic And Community Engagements





As part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, Jaishankar planted a pomegranate sapling at the Indian Embassy in Beijing and interacted with embassy officials, highlighting India’s commitment to environmental causes and community engagement abroad.





Conclusion





Jaishankar’s visit to China, following earlier trips by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval for SCO-related meetings, reflects a concerted diplomatic push to stabilize and renew India-China relations.





The emphasis on border stability, strategic trust, multilateral cooperation, and forward-looking engagement signals a pragmatic approach to managing one of Asia’s most consequential bilateral relationships. Both sides appear committed to sustaining the positive trajectory established in recent months, with regular high-level interactions and a shared focus on regional and global collaboration.











