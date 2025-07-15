



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held comprehensive discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on July 15, 2025, emphasizing the necessity for a “far-seeing” approach to India-China bilateral relations.





The meeting, which took place ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tianjin, was marked by a candid exchange on a range of critical issues affecting the relationship between the two Asian giants.





Key Themes And Outcomes





1. Emphasis On Mutual Respect And Positive Trajectory





Jaishankar conveyed confidence that India-China ties can advance positively if built on the foundations of mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity. He underscored the importance of a stable and constructive relationship, noting that both sides must address outstanding issues, particularly those related to the border, and work towards normalizing people-to-people exchanges while avoiding restrictive trade practices.





2. Progress On Border Issues





A significant highlight of the talks was the acknowledgment of progress made in the past nine months toward normalizing bilateral relations. This improvement has been attributed to the resolution of friction along the eastern Ladakh border. Jaishankar stressed the need for further de-escalation and the resolution of remaining border-related aspects, referencing the October 2024 agreement on patrolling arrangements in Depsang and Demchok, which resulted in disengagement from all 2020 friction points.





3. Trade And People-To-People Exchanges





The Indian minister called for the removal of restrictive trade measures and roadblocks, highlighting that such steps are essential for fostering mutually beneficial cooperation. He also pointed out the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a five-year hiatus, expressing gratitude to the Chinese side for their cooperation—an example of positive people-to-people engagement.





4. Broader Diplomatic Engagement





Jaishankar noted that since the leaders’ meeting in Kazan in October 2024, India-China relations have been gradually improving. He expressed hope that regular high-level interactions and strategic communication would continue, both at international events and through bilateral visits.





5. 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations





The meeting also coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and China, a milestone acknowledged by Jaishankar as a testament to the longstanding and multifaceted nature of the relationship.





6. Regional And Global Cooperation





Looking ahead to the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring positive outcomes. He highlighted the shared responsibility of both countries to uphold zero tolerance for terrorism, separatism, and extremism, noting that stable India-China relations are not only beneficial bilaterally but also for global stability.





Conclusion





The talks between Jaishankar and Wang Yi reflect a cautious optimism and a pragmatic approach to resolving longstanding issues while seeking to build a foundation for future cooperation. Both sides appear committed to maintaining momentum in their relationship, addressing border challenges, enhancing economic ties, and contributing to regional and global peace. The spirit of mutual respect and sensitivity, as reiterated by Jaishankar, remains central to the evolving India-China dynamic.





Based On ANI Report







