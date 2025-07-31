



India and the UAE have agreed to "elevate defence ties" to match the growing momentum in their bilateral relationship, which has expanded significantly in trade, investment, and social relations.





This agreement emerged from the 13th India-UAE Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting, co-chaired by India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and the UAE's Under Secretary of Defence Lt General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi during his two-day official visit to India.





Both countries committed to enhancing military training cooperation, with India offering customized training courses tailored to UAE needs. They agreed on cooperation in maritime security through real-time information sharing and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Coast Guard and UAE National Guard to cooperate in search and rescue, pollution response, anti-piracy, and other maritime security operations.





Discussions covered joint manufacturing initiatives in defence, modelled on the successful collaboration between India's ICOMM and UAE's CARACAL for small arms production. They also explored co-developing next-generation defence technologies in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, as well as opportunities in shipbuilding, refits, upgrades, and maintenance of common defence platforms.





Leading up to the JDCC, the two nations held the fourth Army-to-Army, ninth Navy-to-Navy, and inaugural Air-to-Air Staff Talks, focusing on enhancing military exercises, training, and subject matter expert exchange.





The UAE delegation is scheduled to meet India's Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and participate in the second India-UAE Defence Industry Partnership Forum.





This deepening defence cooperation is underpinned by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to the UAE in 2015.





India's participation in the upcoming Dubai Air Show in November 2025 is expected to further strengthen these ties. Overall, India and UAE seek to synchronize their defence collaboration with their robust economic and social relations to create a new strategic partnership in the region.





Based On A PTI Report







