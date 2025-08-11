



The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Nashik Division has been officially cleared for the manufacture of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A, marking it as the third production hub for the aircraft alongside two production lines in Bengaluru.





This development represents a significant milestone in decentralising India’s aircraft production and expanding its strategic aerospace capabilities.





The Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) accorded flight clearance to the Nashik unit, with the Flight Clearance Document handed over to HAL Nashik’s Executive Director.





Nashik, with its history of manufacturing and sustaining fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), has now evolved into a key indigenous aircraft production hub, enhancing operational flexibility and aligning with India's broader defence preparedness and strategic autonomy objectives.





The Nashik setup notably absorbed the Transfer of Technology for LCA manufacturing successfully. The Additional DGAQA office at Nashik led redesigns and modifications of assembly tools and legacy work centres, enabling a significant cultural and technical shift in aerospace manufacturing philosophy.





The team maintained stringent quality assurance, producing over 5,000 high-precision components and conducting exhaustive testing including line replacement unit testing and pre-installation assembly checks. They provided continuous mission-critical support such as ground runs and snag resolution, leading to successful flight clearance.





The TEJAS MK-1A is a light single-engine multi-role fighter developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and HAL to replace the ageing MiG-21 fleet, whose squadrons have shrunk from the authorised 42 to 31.





The IAF currently operates two squadrons equipped with TEJAS Mk1 aircraft, mainly for air defence roles. About 40 Mark-1 variants (including trainers) have been delivered, while 73 Mark-1A are on order, supplemented by government approval for another 97 aircraft.





However, production has faced delays primarily due to supply constraints of the American GE F-404 engine which powers the aircraft, causing concern in defence circles.





HAL’s Nashik plant, located in Ozar and inaugurated in April 2023 with an investment of over ₹150 crore, aims to produce about eight TEJAS MK-1A jets annually, increasing the total production capacity across HAL facilities from 16 to 24 aircraft per year.





The first TEJAS MK-1A from Nashik was expected to roll out by mid-2025 with subsequent testing before induction into IAF squadrons. This new hub thus plays a critical role in scaling up LCA manufacturing to meet the IAF’s urgent squadron strength requirements and addresses criticism regarding earlier production delays.





Additionally, HAL’s modular production model involves heavy collaboration with private sector firms like Larsen & Toubro (wings), VEM Technologies, TATA Advanced Systems, and others for key airframe components, signalling a shift towards greater indigenous and private sector participation in defence manufacturing aligned with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





HAL Nashik’s clearance as the third TEJAS production hub signifies a crucial step towards decentralising fighter aircraft manufacture, speeding up delivery timelines, and reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy in aerospace defence production while addressing legacy fighter phase-outs and operational requirements.





