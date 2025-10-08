



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 93rd Raising Day on October 8, 2025, marking nearly a century of dedicated service and discipline in safeguarding India’s skies. This annual event commemorates the establishment of the IAF on October 8, 1932, and honours the courage, sacrifice, and bravery of its personnel.





The main celebrations are held at the Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad, one of India's largest and most important airbases. The event features a grand parade, spectacular flypasts, and exhibitions showcasing the IAF’s technological advancements and operational readiness.





This year's parade highlights include frontline fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, MiG-29, and a special farewell tribute to the legendary MiG-21 Bison, which retired after more than six decades of service, including its role in Operation Sindoor.





A significant theme of this 93rd Air Force Day is Operation Sindoor, the swift and effective IAF retaliation against Pakistan-based terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam attack in April 2025. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is expected to highlight the operation's success and its impact on regional security during the event, emphasizing the IAF’s role in protecting national sovereignty.





The celebrations also showcase India’s indigenous air defence technologies, including the Netra AEW&C system, Akash surface-to-air missiles, and Rohini radar. Heavy-lift and transport aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster III and C-130J Super Hercules, along with attack helicopters such as the Apache Guardian and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), are part of the impressive display.





This year, the IAF also celebrates expanding international engagements through participation in major multinational exercises like Red Flag Alaska, Desert Knight, Udara Shakti in Malaysia, and Bright Star in Egypt.





Additionally, a historic highlight is the recognition of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s 2025 space mission, marking the first human spaceflight by the IAF, symbolizing its expanding role beyond traditional air defence.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their warm greetings on this occasion. PM Modi praised the IAF for its bravery, discipline, and precision in not only military roles but also humanitarian efforts during natural disasters, reinforcing the Air Force’s significance in national security and disaster response.





Overall, the 93rd Indian Air Force Day is a fitting tribute to the valour, technological progress, and operational excellence of the IAF as a crucial pillar of India's defence, blending rich heritage with modern achievements.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







