



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday morning for his first official visit to India, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing strengthening of India–UK relations.





He was welcomed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Governor Acharya Devvrat.





This visit constitutes Starmer’s first trip to India since assuming office and follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK in July 2025. The meeting between the two leaders on October 9 in Mumbai will focus on assessing progress under the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership aligned with “Vision 2035.” This roadmap outlines a decade-long program to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, climate, energy, healthcare, education, and people-to-people ties.





A central pillar of the discussions will be the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July 2025. The agreement, witnessed by Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer and signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, represents a major step towards free trade between the two nations. It aims to promote tariff reduction, expand market access, and strengthen investment flows. Bilateral trade currently stands at USD 56 billion, with an ambitious target to double this figure by 2030.





During the visit, both leaders will jointly participate in business interactions with leading CEOs, industry organizations, and innovators. They will highlight opportunities arising from CETA and discuss partnerships in sectors such as financial technology, manufacturing, clean energy, and digital innovation.





The presence of both Prime Ministers at the 6th Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai underscores the shared commitment to developing innovative financial ecosystems and deepening collaboration in emerging technologies and regulatory frameworks.





Beyond economic cooperation, the two Prime Ministers are expected to exchange views on pressing regional and global challenges, including Indo-Pacific security, counterterrorism efforts, climate action strategies, and multilateral institutional reforms. The dialogue seeks to reinforce India and the UK’s joint stance on maintaining stability and open trade in the region while addressing shared sustainability objectives.





Starmer’s visit builds upon the diplomatic momentum generated by Modi’s earlier trip to London and serves as a reaffirmation of the shared vision to strengthen the long-term, forward-looking partnership between the two nations. It signals continuity in the political and economic collaboration between India and the United Kingdom, grounded in mutual respect, innovation-led growth, and global strategic alignment under Vision 2035.





