

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to begin flight testing of the Rudram-3, a high-speed air-launched missile developed under the Next-Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (NGARM) program. The missile, designed for integration with the Su-30MKI fighter platform, marks India’s entry into the class of hypersonic precision-strike weapons.





The Rudram-3 is conceptualized as a multi-role missile, capable of both anti-radiation and precision ground-attack operations. Its seeker integrates radar-homing and satellite navigation technologies, allowing pilots to engage both active radar emitters and non-radiating, pre-designated high-value targets such as command centres or air-defence batteries.





With projected speeds exceeding Mach-5 and a range of 550–600 km, the Rudram-3 significantly enhances the IAF’s standoff strike envelope. Launching from beyond enemy air defence reach, it ensures superior survivability of the aircraft while retaining the element of surprise against well-protected radar networks.





The missile’s propulsion system, believed to combine solid-fuel rocket stages with an advanced air-breathing motor, delivers sustained hypersonic velocity. Its precision guidance package includes INS-GPS/NaVIC navigation, a dual-mode terminal seeker, and electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) capabilities, ensuring performance against modern jamming environments.





When operational, Rudram-3 will represent the largest and most capable member of the Rudram family—complementing the existing Rudram-1 (anti-radiation, 150–200 km range) and Rudram-2 (supersonic strike, 350 km range). Together, these missiles form a layered offensive suite, covering tactical suppression of enemy air defences and deep-strike missions.





For the Indian Air Force, integration on the Su-30MKI—with its advanced avionics and heavy payload capacity—ensures optimal deployment flexibility. The missile will provide India a credible hypersonic attack capability, strengthening deterrence and deep-strike potential against technologically equipped adversaries.