



India's naval expansion is poised for a significant leap as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) anticipates the launch of a major destroyer acquisition programme by the Indian Navy.





The ambitious initiative, expected to be formalised within the next year, is projected to cost between ₹70,000 and ₹80,000 crore (approximately $8–9 billion). It will mark one of the largest indigenous surface combatant projects in India’s maritime history.





Next-Generation Warship Vision





The project, likely designated as Project-18 (Next Generation Destroyer – NGD) or a Project-15C follow-on, will focus on fielding a new class of technologically advanced, stealth-optimised destroyers.





Each vessel is expected to displace close to 10,000 tons, placing them among the largest and most powerful warships in the Indian inventory. These new ships will consolidate India’s position as a true blue-water navy capable of sustained operations across the Indo-Pacific.





Weapon And Sensor Integration





The NGD will feature a dense vertical launch system (VLS) architecture, potentially carrying over 100 missile cells. These will be configured for BrahMos and BrahMos-NG supersonic cruise missiles, land-attack variants, and a multi-layered air defence suite incorporating long-, medium-, and short-range surface-to-air missiles. The ships are expected to integrate the new-generation LR-SAM/MR-SAM derived from the Barak-8 system, offering comprehensive area defence capability.





Advanced Combat Systems





MDL is expected to integrate state-of-the-art radar, sonar, and electronic warfare systems sourced from BEL, DRDO laboratories such as LRDE and DLRL, and private partners under the Strategic Partnership (SP) model. The destroyers are anticipated to employ a fully networked combat management system capable of cooperative engagement, supporting cross-platform data fusion with aircraft, submarines, and unmanned assets.





Propulsion And Endurance





Propulsion is likely to come from a combined gas and gas (COGAG) or integrated full electric propulsion (IFEP) arrangement, giving the ships extended range and higher operational efficiency. The hull design will focus on improved stealth characteristics through radar-absorbing materials, shaping, and acoustic quieting. Each destroyer is expected to carry two multi-role helicopters, enhancing its anti-submarine and surveillance reach.





Strategic Industrial Implications





For MDL, this project will provide continuity and technological progression after the successful Project-15B (Visakhapatnam-class) programme. It will drive greater private sector participation, supporting Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers in electronics, composites, engines, and shipborne systems. The project aligns with India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” mission, reinforcing local design, manufacturing, and systems integration capability in high-end naval platforms.





Future Force Structure





Once commissioned, the eight destroyers will serve as flagships for future carrier and expeditionary groups. Their induction will complement the Indian Navy’s goal of maintaining a balanced fleet centred around powerful multi-role surface assets. As older destroyers of the Delhi class begin to phase out in the next decade, Project-18 or 15C will form the backbone of India’s surface strike and area-defence operations well into the 2050s.





