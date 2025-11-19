



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 24th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting held in Moscow on 17-18 November 2025.





Jaishankar used his address at the summit to deliver a firm and uncompromising message on the need for zero tolerance towards terrorism.





He reiterated that there can be no justification, looking away, or whitewashing of terrorism in any form, affirming India's sovereign right to defend its citizens against such threats.​





Jaishankar highlighted that the SCO was founded specifically to combat the "three evils" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, warning that these threats have become more serious over time. He emphasised that the world must show zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and that the SCO must uphold this founding mandate with renewed vigour.





His message came amid heightened concerns over recent terror incidents in India, including the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region and the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort.​





On the organisational front, Jaishankar called for reform and modernisation of the SCO to better meet contemporary challenges, advocating for greater flexibility, fresh thinking, and long-pending decisions such as making English an official language of the organisation alongside Russian and Chinese.





He also cited initiatives such as the SCO Special Working Group on Start-ups and Innovation and the SCO Start-up Forum as examples of India’s push for creativity and engagement with the younger generation.​





Turning to the global economic environment, Jaishankar described it as particularly uncertain and volatile, with supply-side risks compounded by demand-side complexities. He stressed the urgent need to de-risk and diversify supply chains, urging SCO member states to forge wider economic links that are fair, transparent, and equitable.





He also referenced India's efforts to advance free trade agreements with several SCO partners to strengthen economic cooperation.​





In cultural and humanitarian domains, Jaishankar emphasised India’s civilizational connection with the SCO region, advocating deeper people-to-people exchanges and collaboration.





He highlighted India's role in heritage conservation and cultural exhibitions abroad, as well as humanitarian outreach such as cancer treatment deployments and rapid relief assistance during crises like the Afghanistan earthquake.​





On the sidelines of the summit, Jaishankar held exchanges with Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. He also thanked Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for hosting the summit, appreciating the hospitality extended to delegates.​





The SCO currently comprises ten member states including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, and Central Asian nations. India has been a full member since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.​





This summit highlighted India's strategic commitment to combating terrorism uncompromisingly, pushing for economic diversification in a volatile world, and advancing reform and innovation within the SCO to adapt to evolving global realities.​





Based On ANI Report







