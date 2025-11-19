



Exercise Samanjasya, conducted by the Dao Division under the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, marked a significant advancement in military-civil cooperation in Arunachal Pradesh.





Held in coordination with the civil administration of Lohitpur, Namsai, and Roing districts, the exercise aimed to reinforce integrated security management and efficient resource utilisation. It focused on fostering synergy among various agencies to strengthen collective preparedness for future contingencies and security challenges.





The event brought together multiple stakeholders, including representatives from the Indian Army, state police, paramilitary forces, and essential civil agencies. Through a carefully designed series of deliberations and coordination exercises, participants sought to streamline response mechanisms and improve asset mobilisation during critical operations.





Such initiatives ensure both preparedness and agility in addressing emergencies that may arise in the strategically sensitive frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.





Detailed briefings and practical coordination activities were key components of the exercise, with a focus on safeguarding critical infrastructure, maintaining communication networks, and establishing clear lines of responsibility among participating bodies.





A defence official emphasised that this collective framework was essential for ensuring operational synergy, enabling rapid decision-making, and minimising response delays during real-world contingencies.





Exercise Samanjasya underscored the Indian Army’s commitment to strengthening its collaboration with local governance structures and other state machinery. The concept of Military-Civil Fusion, central to the exercise, aims to blend military efficiency with civil resourcefulness, ensuring optimal utilisation of manpower, logistics, and technology.





This approach also enhances resilience against both security and humanitarian threats in a region marked by complex terrain and strategic importance.





The exercise served as a platform for improving mutual understanding between military and civil authorities, promoting trust and coordination. By rehearsing unified responses under realistic scenarios, participating agencies refined their disaster management strategies and strengthened the region’s readiness for any crisis, whether natural or man-made.





The collaborative spirit that emerged from the event stands as a testament to India’s evolving approach to comprehensive security.





This effort builds upon earlier joint endeavours in Arunachal Pradesh, including a large-scale earthquake response mock drill held in September in Along, West Siang district. That exercise simulated a 7.8 magnitude earthquake across five sites, testing inter-agency coordination, real-time decision-making, and resource sharing under pressure. Lessons drawn from that initiative directly informed the planning and execution of Exercise Samanjasya, demonstrating a continuity of purpose in regional preparedness efforts.





By linking disaster management with security coordination, the Dao Division has highlighted that crisis response is a shared responsibility requiring unity of effort.





The emphasis on effective communication, logistical coherence, and inter-agency trust reflects a maturing framework of cooperation between the armed forces and the civil administration.





Exercise Samanjasya therefore represents more than an operational drill—it is an affirmation of the Indian Army’s resolve to build a resilient, adaptive network of stakeholders capable of safeguarding national interests while ensuring the safety and stability of local communities in Arunachal Pradesh.





Based On IANS Report







