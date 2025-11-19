



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nikolai Patrushev, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in New Delhi on November 18, 2025.





Their discussions focused on deepening bilateral cooperation and reviewing preparations for the upcoming India-Russia Summit scheduled for early December.





Patrushev, who also chairs the Maritime Board of Russia, reiterated the mutual interest in enhancing maritime capabilities and strategic partnership collaboration between the two nations. The meeting emphasised strengthening interaction in the maritime sector as a key area of cooperation.​





The Russian Embassy in India confirmed that the talks covered wide-ranging issues related to Russian-Indian cooperation, especially focused on maritime matters. Both parties expressed their commitment to work closer on maritime capabilities, trade, and broader strategic goals. Preparations for the bilateral summit were a significant part of the agenda.​





Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. They discussed various facets of the bilateral partnership, including trade, investment, energy, mobility, agriculture, technology, and culture.





They also reviewed preparations for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit, which is set to coincide with President Putin’s visit to India. Jaishankar highlighted that India-Russia ties continue to be a stabilising factor in international relations and stressed the ongoing discussions on multiple bilateral agreements, initiatives, and projects aimed at deepening their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.​





Both leaders exchanged perspectives on regional, global, and multilateral issues, indicating a broad strategic dialogue beyond bilateral concerns.





The bilateral engagements reflect a comprehensive dialogue that spans economic cooperation, maritime security, and cultural exchanges, underscoring the multifaceted nature of the India-Russia alliance.​





The meetings between PM Modi, Patrushev, and the Russian foreign minister marked crucial steps in the preparation for the December summit, with a strong focus on maritime cooperation and a broad spectrum of bilateral ties aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Russia.​