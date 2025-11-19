



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s distinguished astronaut and experienced test pilot, is set to return to the cockpit of a fighter jet in December 2025.





This step forms a crucial part of his ongoing training for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious Gaganyaan mission, which aims to mark India’s first manned spaceflight around 2027.​





Before his foray into space, Shukla flew the Sukhoi Su-30MKI extensively and accumulated over 2,000 flying hours on frontline aircraft such as the MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Hawk. His deep expertise as a test pilot and fighter combat leader positions him uniquely within India's human spaceflight program.​





The pilot did not explicitly name the exact aircraft for the December sorties but hinted at either the Sukhoi Su-30MKI or the Rafale fighter jets. This return to fighter flying reflects a demanding fusion of astronaut training and the need to maintain peak operational readiness as an elite military pilot.





It underscores the dual mastery required for India's space farers, who must sustain high-altitude piloting proficiency alongside extra-terrestrial mission preparedness.​





The Gaganyaan mission team consists of four Indian Air Force test pilots undergoing rigorous training in India and abroad, including modules that involve advanced flying skills, flight mechanics, microgravity simulations, and physical conditioning.





Shukla recently completed a historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS) earlier in 2025, gaining invaluable first hand experience in space that will directly feed into the success of Gaganyaan.​





His return to fighter flying is not merely a formality but a critical component of the comprehensive regimen that includes simulator drills, technical reporting, and recovery training.





This blended training approach supports maintaining sharp aviator instincts and physical conditioning necessary for commanding spacecraft and performing complex aerial manoeuvres.​





Shukla’s career trajectory—from fighter pilot through test pilot to astronaut—symbolises India’s growing prowess in integrating aerospace technology and human space exploration.





The coming months of fighter jet flying in December will reaffirm his capabilities to transition seamlessly between Earth’s skies and the expanse of space, reflecting India's strategic focus on nurturing versatile spacefaring aviators.​





This development is a significant milestone within the broader Gaganyaan project, which represents both a technological leap and a national prestige endeavour aimed at elevating India’s position in global space exploration.​





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s imminent return to the fighter cockpit is a testament to the interwoven demands of modern astronaut training and signifies his preparedness for the challenges of the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.​





Based On India Today Report







