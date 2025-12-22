



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is set to undertake a significant diplomatic visit to Sri Lanka next week, underscoring the deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.





This trip follows India's swift and substantial humanitarian assistance in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, a devastating natural disaster that ravaged Sri Lanka last month. The cyclone triggered widespread floods and landslides, resulting in over 600 fatalities and impacting millions across the island nation.





The immediate aftermath saw India launch Operation Sagar Bandhu, a comprehensive relief effort mobilised with remarkable speed. Specialised disaster response teams were deployed without delay, leveraging assets already positioned in the region. Indian naval ships, including the formidable aircraft carrier INS Vikrant stationed in Colombo, offloaded critical initial supplies within mere hours of the cyclone's landfall.





This rapid naval intervention marked a pivotal moment in the relief operations, ensuring that essential aid reached vulnerable coastal communities first. INS Vikrant's onboard capabilities facilitated not only material delivery but also aerial support, setting the tone for a multi-domain response. The presence of such advanced naval assets highlighted India's strategic maritime footprint in the Indian Ocean region.





Complementing the naval efforts, the Indian Air Force swiftly airlifted a vast array of humanitarian supplies. Tents, blankets, hygiene kits, medicines, and innovative modular trauma units—known as BHISHM Cubes—were transported to key affected zones. These BHISHM Cubes, compact yet fully equipped field hospitals, enabled rapid medical interventions in remote and hard-hit areas.





On the ground, teams from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), equipped with specialised search dogs, were airlifted to critical locations such as Badulla and Gampaha. These elite units conducted daring rescues, extracting over 450 individuals from flooded residences and landslide-buried sites. Their expertise in urban search and rescue proved invaluable amid the chaos of collapsed infrastructure.





Aerial evacuations further amplified the operation's effectiveness. Helicopters from INS Vikrant, alongside Indian Air Force Mi-17s, braved adverse weather to airlift stranded residents and deliver supplies to isolated villages. These missions traversed rugged terrains inaccessible by road, preventing further loss of life and mitigating secondary risks like disease outbreaks.





Medical support extended beyond temporary units with the establishment of a fully operational Indian Army field hospital in Badulla. This facility treated thousands of cyclone victims, offering everything from emergency surgery to rehabilitation services. Its deployment exemplified India's capacity for sustained humanitarian engagement.





Engineering prowess played a crucial role in restoring connectivity. Indian Army engineers airlifted Bailey bridges—portable, prefabricated structures—to reconnect severed roadways in flood-ravaged districts. These bridges facilitated the movement of heavy relief convoys and enabled displaced families to return home, accelerating the path to normalcy.





Naval logistics remained a backbone throughout, with Indian vessels ferrying hundreds of tonnes of dry rations to ports in Colombo and Trincomalee. Notably, contributions from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu added a cultural dimension to the aid, fostering people-to-people bonds. Tamil Nadu's shipments of food grains and essentials resonated deeply in Sri Lanka's Tamil-majority regions.





Operation Sagar Bandhu thus represented a seamless integration of military, air, and naval assets, reflecting India's all-of-government approach to disaster relief. The operation's success has been lauded internationally, reinforcing India's credentials as a first responder in the neighbourhood.





Jaishankar's forthcoming visit builds directly on this foundation, with a clear focus on relief and reconstruction. Discussions are anticipated to centre on long-term support for rebuilding infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and housing. India pledges continued technical expertise and financial aid to expedite recovery.





This engagement aligns seamlessly with India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, which prioritises proactive assistance to proximate partners.





Shared maritime interests, encompassing security in the Indian Ocean and countering non-traditional threats like natural disasters, will feature prominently. Enhanced cooperation on coastal resilience and early warning systems could emerge as key outcomes.





The visit also signals a strategic recalibration in India-Sri Lanka relations amid regional geopolitical flux. By demonstrating unwavering support during crisis, India counters external influences and bolsters mutual trust. Economic reconstruction aid may extend to fisheries, tourism, and power sectors, vital to Sri Lanka's post-disaster revival.





Jaishankar's mission embodies India's commitment to a resilient neighbourhood, where humanitarian action paves the way for enduring strategic partnerships. As reconstruction gathers pace, this bilateral synergy promises to fortify both nations against future calamities.





