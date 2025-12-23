



Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has achieved two significant milestones in its 60-ton Bollard Pull (BP) Tug project for the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA). On Monday, 22 December 2025, the shipyard conducted the keel laying ceremony for the first tug and signed the contract for the construction of the second vessel.





This reinforces the longstanding partnership between HSL and VPA, both committed to advancing India's maritime capabilities.





The two tugs are indigenously designed and constructed, aligning seamlessly with the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





These vessels will modernise VPA's fleet, supporting the port's expansion plans as maritime traffic continues to surge. By enhancing operational efficiency, they promise to bolster India's maritime infrastructure at a critical juncture.





Each tug measures 32.5 metres in length and boasts a bollard pull capacity of 60 tonnes, making them well-suited for demanding port operations. They will improve operational safety, accelerate vessel handling, and reduce turnaround times, thereby elevating overall port efficiency. Such advancements are vital for handling increasing cargo volumes and meeting ambitious growth targets.





Dr Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, IAS, Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority, addressed the gathering during the event. He stressed the importance of timely delivery and quality workmanship in fostering institutional trust. Expressing firm confidence in HSL's expertise, he noted that this collaboration would further strengthen both the port and the broader national maritime ecosystem.





Dr Angamuthu highlighted the rising cargo volumes and VPA's future ambitions, underscoring the need for advanced tugs and supporting infrastructure. He anticipated deeper cooperation with HSL in the years ahead, signalling a robust trajectory for joint initiatives in port development.





Commaner Girideep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, extended his gratitude to VPA and the technology partners, M/s Vedam and Solas Marine, for their unwavering support. He described the twin milestones as a testament to HSL's technical prowess, reliable delivery performance, and effective project management systems.





Commander Singh reaffirmed HSL's dedication to timely execution, superior quality, customer satisfaction, and the Make in India ethos in shipbuilding. These achievements exemplify the shipyard's role in driving indigenous manufacturing and innovation within the defence and maritime sectors.





The event itself spotlighted the enduring partnership between HSL and VPA, built on mutual trust and alignment with national priorities. It emphasised their shared resolve to fortify India's maritime ecosystem through homegrown capabilities, active involvement of MSMEs, and the creation of skilled employment opportunities.





This project not only advances port modernisation but also contributes to strategic goals in self-reliance. As India pushes forward with indigenisation across critical sectors, milestones like these from HSL underscore the growing maturity of its shipbuilding industry. The tugs' commissioning will play a pivotal role in enhancing Visakhapatnam's competitiveness as a key maritime hub.





Looking ahead, the collaboration promises further advancements, potentially extending to additional vessels or infrastructure projects. HSL's track record, including recent accolades such as those at the 5th PSU Transformation Annual Awards, positions it as a leader in this domain. VPA's expansion, meanwhile, aligns with national efforts to handle burgeoning trade volumes efficiently.





These twin milestones mark a proactive step towards a stronger, self-sufficient maritime India, blending technological innovation with strategic foresight.





Agencies







