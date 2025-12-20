



India and the Netherlands have formalised a significant step forward in their bilateral relations by agreeing to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC).





This decision came during the visit of Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel to New Delhi from 17 to 19 December 2025, at the invitation of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





The two nations also signed several key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to bolster cooperation in emerging and strategic sectors. These agreements underscore a deepening partnership that extends beyond traditional trade into high-tech and security domains.





During delegation-level talks on 19 December, both sides welcomed the JTIC as a platform to enhance economic ties. The committee aims to tackle trade facilitation challenges, promote mutual investments, and foster dialogue on barriers affecting commerce.





The JTIC will convene annually, alternating between India and the Netherlands, and will be co-chaired by senior officials from each government. Its mandate includes streamlining trade processes, supporting small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and bridging private sector needs with governmental policies.





Among the notable MoUs is one on Partnership in Semiconductors and Related Emerging Technologies. This pact provides a structured framework for collaboration in the semiconductor industry, a critical area for future technological advancement.





Another key agreement is the Joint Declaration of Intent on Enhancing Cooperation in the Digital and Cyberspace domain. It addresses rising digital threats and strengthens cybersecurity ties between the two countries.





The ministers reviewed the breadth of bilateral relations, noting substantial progress in recent years. They reaffirmed a commitment to elevating the partnership's strategic importance through regular high-level exchanges.





Recent interactions include a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. India anticipates hosting Schoof at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February 2026, while the Netherlands has extended an invitation for Modi to visit.





Cooperation is expanding into defence, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, green hydrogen, education, and mobility. A Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation was signed, further solidifying security collaboration.





In the maritime domain, an MoU supports the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat. Discussions also covered green shipping, port infrastructure, and shipbuilding initiatives.





The Water, Agriculture, and Health (WAH) agenda saw advancements, including a new agreement in pharmaceuticals and medical devices. These efforts highlight practical collaboration in essential sectors.





On global issues, the ministers exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, South Asia, and West Asia. They condemned terrorism unequivocally, with India reiterating its zero-tolerance stance following Dutch condolences for a recent incident near Delhi's Red Fort.





Foreign Minister van Weel held additional meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. His itinerary began in Mumbai on 17 December, where he engaged with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited the Western Naval Command and Mazagon Docks, and met business leaders.





This visit marks van Weel's first official trip to India and reflects the evolving strategic partnership. Bilateral trade and investment have grown, now encompassing defence technology, renewables, and maritime security alongside conventional economic exchanges.





The agreements signal a maturing relationship poised for mutual benefit in an increasingly interconnected world. Both nations appear committed to leveraging these mechanisms for sustained growth and resilience.





Based On ANI Report







