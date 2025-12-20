



India and the Netherlands have intensified their bilateral engagements, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging Dutch support for the impending conclusion of the India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA).





The discussions unfolded on Friday during the visit of Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel to New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in elevating strategic ties.





Jaishankar highlighted the robust foundation of cooperation between the two nations in established sectors such as agriculture, health, science, and shipping. He emphasised that emerging domains present untapped opportunities to raise the ambition of their partnership.





In particular, Jaishankar expressed keen interest in deepening collaboration in semiconductors, digital technologies, cyberspace, and life sciences. These forward-looking areas align with India's push for technological self-reliance and innovation.





The talks extended beyond economics, encompassing defence and security. Van Weel held separate meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, culminating in a letter of intent signed on Thursday.





This letter establishes a structured framework for defence sector collaboration, signalling a commitment to bolster military ties amid evolving global threats.





Jaishankar explicitly linked bilateral progress with broader India-EU relations, noting that FTA negotiations have entered a decisive phase. He sought the Netherlands' backing to expedite a deal that could unlock substantial trade and investment flows.





The Netherlands, as a key EU member, holds influential sway in these talks. An early FTA resolution would enhance market access for Indian goods and services while fostering deeper integration in critical technologies.





Discussions also addressed pressing geopolitical issues, including the Ukraine conflict, developments in South Asia, and tensions in West Asia. Both sides issued a firm condemnation of all forms of terrorism, advocating for stronger international cooperation to combat it.





Van Weel framed Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an existential security challenge for Europe. He stressed that a Ukrainian defeat would allow Russia to dominate territory, posing enduring threats to continental stability.





The Dutch minister urged Indian counterparts to leverage their channels with Russia to push for negotiations. This reflects Europe's desire for a diplomatic off-ramp amid protracted warfare.





Looking ahead, Prime Minister Dick Schoof of the Netherlands plans to visit India in February 2026 for the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The visit underscores the growing emphasis on artificial intelligence as a bilateral priority.





The Netherlands reiterated its invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official trip, aiming to further cement people-to-people and institutional links.





These high-level exchanges occur against the backdrop of India's 'Make in India' initiative and the EU's quest for diversified supply chains. Enhanced Netherlands-India ties could catalyse joint ventures in semiconductors, vital for global tech resilience.





Defence cooperation gains added significance as India modernises its forces through indigenisation and strategic partnerships. The letter of intent may pave the way for co-development of systems, technology transfers, and joint exercises.





On the FTA front, progress could mirror recent pacts like the India-UAE deal, boosting exports in pharmaceuticals, IT services, and automobiles. Dutch support might address sticking points such as tariff reductions and investment protections.





Geopolitically, aligned stances on terrorism reinforce shared security interests, particularly concerning threats from South Asia. This convergence strengthens India's position in multilateral forums like the UN.





The Ukraine dialogue highlights India's balanced diplomacy, maintaining ties with Russia while engaging Western partners. Van Weel's appeal tests this equilibrium, potentially influencing India's mediation role.





The visit exemplifies a maturing relationship, blending economic pragmatism with strategic alignment. As the India-EU FTA nears fruition, the Netherlands emerges as a vital bridge, promising mutual gains in a multipolar world.





Based On ANI Report







