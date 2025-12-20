



Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla has attributed the recent surge in protests against Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh to orchestrated efforts by anti-India elements ahead of upcoming elections.





Speaking in New Delhi on Friday, Shringla highlighted an escalation in demonstrations targeting the Indian High Commission and consulates, framing them as politically motivated rather than spontaneous outbursts.





"These are clearly being orchestrated by those who are opposed to India," he stated, suggesting the timing aligns with a strategy to amplify anti-India sentiments and exert pressure before the polls.





Shringla further implicated certain elements within Bangladesh's ruling interim administration, accusing them of pursuing a policy that caters to these minority views, which are gaining visibility amid the current unrest.





His comments come against the backdrop of intensified protests in Dhaka following the death of Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure from last year's July Uprising that precipitated a regime change.





Hadi, shot at close range on 12 December while riding a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area, was initially treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Evercare Hospital before being airlifted to Singapore on 15 December, where he succumbed to his injuries.





Friday's demonstrations at Shahbagh, where Hadi first rose to prominence, saw activists demanding justice, a revolutionary government, and the ouster of the interim administration, with anti-India slogans and stone-pelting near the Indian diplomatic mission captured in circulating social media videos.





Hadi's family has called for a memorial at Shahbagh intersection, inclusion of his poetry in school textbooks, teaching of his biography in educational institutions, and exemplary punishment for his killers.





Relatives, including brother-in-law Amir Hossain Howlader, gathered at Hadi's residence in Nalchity, Jhalakathi district, to press these demands, underscoring Hadi's legacy in the uprising.





Protests have spilled beyond Dhaka, with reports of unrest in Chittagong, Rajshahi, and other regions, including attacks on media offices such as The Daily Star and Prothom Alo.





Demonstrators also targeted the partially demolished residence of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Chhayanaut Sanskriti Bhaban, reflecting broader grievances.





In response, Inqilab Moncho issued a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, urging the public to avoid violence, vandalism, and arson, warning that such acts play into the hands of groups seeking to destabilise the nation.





The organisation drew a pointed distinction, stating, "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand—32 and 36 are not the same."





Linking stability to the political roadmap, it appealed for cooperation with the government ahead of February elections to prevent unrest from benefiting adversaries.





Bangladesh's interim government, headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, issued its first official statement on Friday, strongly condemning mob violence, intimidation, arson, and property destruction.





The government warned that these actions threaten to derail the democratic process, calling on citizens to exercise restraint amid the escalating tensions.





Shringla's analysis situates these events within Bangladesh's volatile post-uprising landscape, where internal divisions and external perceptions of India intersect with electoral pressures.





The protests underscore persistent anti-India undercurrents, potentially exploited by political actors to consolidate support, even as Inqilab Moncho and the government advocate for calm.





As Bangladesh navigates towards February elections, the interplay of grief over Hadi's death, demands for accountability, and diplomatic frictions will likely shape the interim administration's response and India's strategic posture in the region.





