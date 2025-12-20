



A Hindu man, identified as 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker in Mymensingh city, was brutally lynched and his body set ablaze over allegations of blasphemy, marking yet another grim episode of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.





The incident unfolded on Thursday night, 18 December 2025, outside his workplace, where an enraged mob first assaulted him before hanging his body from a tree along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.





Eyewitness accounts and police statements reveal that the mob's fury did not end with the lynching. After abandoning the corpse roadside, the crowd doused it in fuel and ignited it, halting traffic on both lanes of the busy highway. Inspector Abdul Malek of Bhaluka Model Police Station described the scene as chaotic, with the blaze creating widespread tension in the vicinity.





Authorities swiftly intervened, recovering the charred remains and transporting them to Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy. A video of the barbaric act circulated rapidly on social media, amplifying public outrage and drawing sharp condemnation from officials. Police have launched an investigation, vowing to restore order amid heightened local unrest.





Bangladesh's interim government issued a strong statement on Friday, 19 December 2025, denouncing the lynching as a heinous crime with no place in the nation's evolving landscape. "The perpetrators will not be spared," it affirmed, underscoring a zero-tolerance stance on such violence. The declaration also invoked the recent assassination of July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi, shot by masked gunmen in Dhaka just six days prior.





This tragedy forms part of a disturbing pattern targeting Bangladesh's Hindu minority, which has intensified since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Reports indicate a surge in assaults, arson, and intimidation against Hindus, often triggered by unverified blasphemy claims or communal provocations. Media outlets have documented torched Hindu temples, vandalised homes, and displaced families across districts.





The blasphemy allegation against Das remains unsubstantiated, with no official confirmation of the offence that sparked the mob's rage. Such accusations have historically served as flashpoints in South Asia, frequently escalating into lethal vigilantism despite legal prohibitions.





In Bangladesh, where Hindus constitute about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, these incidents erode interfaith harmony and challenge the interim regime's pledges of inclusivity.





The interim government's response extends beyond rhetoric, calling on citizens to reject violence, incitement, and hatred in honour of slain leaders like Hadi. Yet, enforcement remains a litmus test, as prior episodes have seen delayed justice and recurring flare-ups. Police deployment in Mymensingh has been bolstered to quell tensions, but community leaders warn of simmering discontent.





Broader geopolitical ripples are evident, with international observers linking the unrest to post-Hasina power vacuums and Islamist influences gaining ground. Neighbouring India has voiced concerns over minority safety, given the shared border and large expatriate Hindu community. Dhaka's assurances of protection have not stemmed the tide, prompting calls for robust legal reforms and minority safeguards.





As Bangladesh navigates its transitional phase ahead of potential February 2026 elections, incidents like Das's lynching underscore fragility. The viral video not only immortalises the horror but also galvanises activists demanding accountability. For now, the nation grapples with a stark reminder: rebuilding requires confronting deep-seated communal fault lines head-on.





Based On ANI Report







