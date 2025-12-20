



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has underscored the Trump administration's commitment to global peace-making, positioning the United States as a pivotal mediator in several international conflicts.





Speaking at a press conference in Washington DC on 20 December 2025, Rubio highlighted engagements across diverse hotspots, from the Russia-Ukraine war to tensions in Sudan and South Sudan.





He specifically credited President Donald Trump with halting a potential India-Pakistan conflict, echoing a claim Trump himself has made previously. Rubio noted that the President has prioritised diplomacy to prevent wars and facilitate resolutions, emphasising the US role in bringing parties to the negotiating table.





"We remain engaged around the world, including in conflicts that perhaps are not central to everyday life in America," Rubio stated. He listed examples such as Russia-Ukraine, India-Pakistan, Thailand-Cambodia disputes, and the unfolding crises in Sudan and South Sudan, where the US seeks opportunities to mediate and avert further strife.





Rubio acknowledged the challenges beyond initial agreements, pointing to the critical implementation phase. This approach reflects a broader strategy of active involvement in lesser-publicised conflicts to foster stability and prevent escalation.





Shifting to domestic concerns, Rubio defended the administration's stringent immigration policies as a sovereign necessity for national security. He affirmed that the US retains the right to verify identities and ensure newcomers do not overburden social safety nets.





"The US remains one of the most generous countries in the world...but we do have a right, like every sovereign country does, to know who you are," Rubio asserted. This stance prioritises safety while upholding America's tradition of openness under controlled conditions.





On the Western Hemisphere front, Rubio spotlighted Venezuela's role in narcotrafficking as the gravest threat from the region. He praised Trump's actions against the Maduro regime's ties to drug cartels and groups like Tren de Aragua, which had previously gone unchallenged.





"Until US President Donald Trump started doing something about these narcotrafficking links, nobody disputed that Maduro and his regime were in cahoots with narcotraffickers," Rubio remarked. He described transnational criminal organisations, centred on drugs, as the primary peril, with Venezuela's non-cooperation exacerbating the issue.





In the Middle East, Rubio stressed that lasting peace hinges on disarming Hamas to eliminate threats to Israel. He warned that persistent risks of attacks would deter investment in Gaza and perpetuate cycles of violence.





"Everyone wants peace... If Hamas is ever in a position in the future that they can threaten or attack Israel, you're not gonna have peace," Rubio observed. He argued that reconstruction efforts would falter without assured security.





Regarding Russia-Ukraine, Rubio positioned the US uniquely as the only power capable of engaging both sides effectively. "It's not our war... but there's only one entity on Earth that can actually talk to both sides and figure out whether there's a way to end this war peacefully, and that's the United States," he declared.





At the core of this foreign policy lies a focus on advancing US national interests, Rubio emphasised. Policies must enhance America's safety, strength, or prosperity—or ideally all three—guiding interventions and diplomatic efforts.





Rubio's remarks paint a picture of an assertive US diplomacy under Trump, blending mediation in flashpoints like Indo-Pak tensions with robust defences of sovereignty on immigration and counter-narcotics. This multifaceted approach signals a pragmatic pivot towards outcomes that directly benefit American strategic priorities amid global volatility.





