LVM-3 India's most powerful launch vehicle will ferry the BlueBird-6 satellite into orbit





ISRO’s Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) rocket is set to launch the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, developed by US-based AST SpaceMobile, on 24 December 2025 at 08:54 hrs IST from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) in Sriharikota.





This mission, designated LVM3-M6, represents a dedicated commercial endeavour facilitated through a contract between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, and AST SpaceMobile Inc.





The BlueBird Block-2 satellite forms part of a next-generation constellation engineered to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to unmodified smartphones across the globe, eliminating the need for specialised ground infrastructure.





Featuring expansive phased-array antennas spanning nearly 2,400 square feet, these Block-2 satellites will claim the distinction of the largest commercial arrays ever deployed in low Earth orbit, eclipsing the 693 square feet of their first-generation predecessors.





This substantial array size enables up to ten times the bandwidth capacity compared to Block-1 satellites, supporting continuous 24/7 coverage particularly in the United States with over 5,600 coverage cells.





Each satellite boasts beams capable of handling up to 40 MHz capacity, facilitating peak data speeds of 120 Mbps per cell for voice, video streaming, and full data applications, while accommodating millions of daily connections across more than 2,000 active cells.





Weighing approximately 6,500 kg, the BlueBird Block-2 positions itself among the heaviest commercial communications spacecraft destined for low Earth orbit, underscoring the mission’s technical ambition.





The partnership highlights NSIL’s growing prowess in securing international commercial launches for ISRO’s reliable LVM3, which has demonstrated a flawless track record in prior missions, bolstering India’s stature in the global space launch market.





AST SpaceMobile’s initiative aims to bridge connectivity gaps in remote and underserved regions by beaming broadband from space, potentially revolutionising mobile communications worldwide upon full constellation deployment.





This launch, originating from Bengaluru’s oversight, aligns with India’s advancements in space commerce, as confirmed via ISRO’s official announcement on X, with final readiness subject to weather and technical validations.





Agencies







