



SASMOS has marked a significant execution milestone by completing and preparing for delivery the first batch of wiring harnesses destined for high-power radar systems to L&T Precision Engineering & Systems.





This delivery constitutes part of a multi-year contract secured earlier, underscoring an early triumph in a defence program fraught with technological complexity.





The initial consignment encompasses 200 high-power radar wiring harness sets, meticulously produced at SASMOS’s state-of-the-art facility in Bangalore. Achieving this feat in under five months highlights an accelerated schedule, particularly amid the rigorous technical specifications and quality benchmarks demanded by defence applications.





These harnesses adhere to defence-grade standards, ensuring superior performance, reliability, and longevity in harsh operational conditions. They facilitate critical functions such as stable power transmission and uncompromised signal integrity, which are indispensable for next-generation radar platforms.





The program incorporates intricate signal-distribution mechanisms alongside high-power harnesses featuring fibre optic assemblies, tailored for advanced radar demands. SASMOS’s proficiency in specialised manufacturing processes and materials, including fibre optic technologies, has enabled this seamless execution.





This collaboration between SASMOS and L&T Precision Engineering & Systems exemplifies burgeoning partnerships aimed at bolstering indigenous subsystems for radar systems. Such initiatives resonate with India’s strategic emphasis on fortifying domestic prowess in defence electronics and aerospace manufacturing under the Make in India banner.





L&T secured a major contract from the Ministry of Defence in early 2024 for supplying High Power Radars (HPR) to the Indian Air Force, valued at approximately ₹5,700 crore. These static sensors excel in long-range aerial surveillance, boasting next-generation features like remote operability and heightened uptime for tracking adversaries with precision across multiple sites.





The HPR project, executed on a turnkey basis, enhances the IAF’s vigilance over strategic zones, replacing legacy systems and advancing India’s radar self-reliance. L&T’s involvement, coupled with SASMOS’s harness contributions, integrates precision engineering within a broader ecosystem of MSME partners.





Chandrashekar HG Chairman and Managing Director of SASMOS, emphasised that this milestone reaffirms the company’s commitment to scalable quality delivery for pivotal national defence efforts. He noted the evolving partnership with L&T as instrumental in realising advanced platforms aligned with indigenous manufacturing goals.





SASMOS, headquartered in Bangalore, specialises in electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS), encompassing radar positioning harnesses, avionics, and missile-related assemblies for aerospace, defence, and marine sectors. Its AVIRATA Defence Systems division at the Aerospace SEZ focuses on wiring harnesses, electro-mechanical assemblies, and fibre optic interconnects.





L&T Precision Engineering & Systems, a division of Larsen & Toubro, leverages cutting-edge facilities for defence manufacturing, including radars and artillery systems like the K9 Vajra-T. The firm’s track record includes timely delivery of over 70 defence vessels and complex platforms, reinforcing its stature in high-tech defence production.





With the first lot now ready, SASMOS has initiated production for ensuing batches under a meticulously planned ramp-up. This synchronisation with L&T’s timelines ensures punctual support for radar program rollouts, mitigating potential delays in deployment.





Such milestones elevate SASMOS’s stature as a dependable provider of wiring harnesses, fibre connectivity, and electronic integration to defence original equipment manufacturers and integrators. Amid surging demand for home-grown, high-reliability components, this achievement signals the maturation of India’s defence manufacturing landscape.





The synergy between private entities like SASMOS and L&T, alongside public-sector radar contracts, propels India’s aerospace ecosystem forward. It not only curtails import dependence but also cultivates expertise in mission-critical technologies vital for air defence superiority.





Future expansions in this partnership could encompass additional subsystems for HPR and allied platforms, fostering deeper supply chain localisation. As India accelerates military modernisation, such executions underscore the viability of private-sector contributions to strategic autonomy.





Agencies







