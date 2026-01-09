



China has sharply criticised Japan over what it describes as expanding "nuclear ambitions" under its new government, labelling them a "serious threat to world peace and stability."





Speaking at a regular press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning referenced a new report titled Nuclear Ambitions of Japan's Right-Wing Forces: A Serious Threat to World Peace, issued by the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association and another academic body.





Mao asserted that since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office, Tokyo has openly displayed these ambitions. She cited claims that Japanese leaders seek to revise the country's three non-nuclear principles, introduce nuclear-powered submarines, enhance "extended deterrence," and even possess nuclear weapons.





According to the report, Japan has secretly researched nuclear weapons and stockpiled sensitive nuclear materials, enabling potential future development. Mao warned that such actions challenge the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the post war international order.





The spokesperson urged Japan to clarify its nuclear stance, uphold its non-nuclear principles, and fulfil NPT obligations. She called on the international community to stay vigilant, scrutinise nuclear cooperation with Tokyo, and monitor its activities to curb these ambitions.





Mao framed Japan's moves as a "dangerous signal" of resurgent militarism, stressing that they test "the bottom and red lines of international justice."





The report, co-published by the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association and the China Institute of Nuclear Industry Strategy, highlights Japan's alleged push to revise non-nuclear policies, its complete fuel cycle capabilities, and vast plutonium reserves, pressing for global action to enforce non-proliferation.





Based On ANI Report







