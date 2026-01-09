



Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has strongly condemned the Iranian regime's nationwide internet blackout amid widespread protests sweeping the country. Speaking from Paris on 9 January 2026, Pahlavi accused the government of severing all communication lines, including landlines and potentially satellite signals, to silence demonstrators demanding freedom.





In a poignant post on X, Pahlavi expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for pledging to hold the regime accountable. He urged European leaders to emulate Trump's stance, breaking their silence and deploying technical, financial, and diplomatic resources to restore connectivity for Iranians.





"Millions of Iranians demanded their freedom tonight," Pahlavi declared. "In response, the regime has cut all lines of communication, shut down the internet, and cut landlines. It may even attempt to jam satellite signals." He emphasised the need to amplify the voices of his "courageous compatriots" against suppression.





The protests erupted across Iran on Thursday night, with thousands flooding the streets of the capital Tehran and several provinces. Witnesses reported that internet access and telephone services were abruptly severed shortly after the demonstrations began, as noted by The Times of Israel.





These events followed a direct call to action by Reza Pahlavi himself, who had appealed for mass demonstrations against the regime. The gatherings quickly escalated in some areas, turning into clashes with security forces that resulted in fatalities, according to CNN reports.





At the heart of the unrest lie deepening economic woes, including soaring prices and widespread hardship. Iranians have taken to the streets in frustration, voicing long-standing grievances over poverty, corruption, and stifled freedoms under the Islamic Republic.





US Vice President JD Vance echoed support for the protesters earlier on Thursday. "We certainly stand by anybody who's engaged in peaceful protests, anybody who's trying to exert their rights for free association and to have their voices heard," Vance stated.





Vance highlighted the Iranian regime's persistent challenges, particularly its nuclear programme. He referenced President Trump's assertion that genuine negotiations with the United States remain the wisest path forward, a position unchanged despite recent tensions.





This latest wave of dissent underscores a pattern of repression in Iran, where authorities routinely deploy internet blackouts to curtail information flow during uprisings. Previous protests, such as those in 2019 and 2022, saw similar tactics, often jamming signals and arresting dissidents en masse.





Pahlavi, son of the last Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, positions himself as a symbol of secular monarchy and reform. His exile in the United States has amplified his role as a vocal critic, rallying both domestic opposition and international backing.





The Crown Prince's invocation of Trump signals a potential realignment in global responses to Iran. Trump's administration has historically adopted a hardline approach, withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposing stringent sanctions, contrasting with Europe's more conciliatory diplomacy.





European leaders now face mounting pressure to act decisively. Pahlavi's call for intervention could strain relations with Tehran, already frayed by ongoing nuclear disputes and proxy conflicts in the Middle East.





Restoring communications remains a critical demand, as blackouts not only hinder coordination among protesters but also obscure the true scale of the unrest from the world. Satellite providers and tech firms may play pivotal roles if diplomatic channels mobilise.





As night fell on 8 January, reports from eyewitnesses painted a picture of defiance amid chaos. Protesters chanted slogans against the regime, with some confrontations leaving security personnel and civilians injured or worse.





The economic triggers are acute: inflation has eroded purchasing power, subsidies have dwindled, and youth unemployment hovers near crisis levels. These factors have fuelled a powder keg, ignited by Pahlavi's clarion call.





Internationally, the protests coincide with heightened scrutiny of Iran's nuclear ambitions. US officials, including Vance, have linked support for the people with demands for verifiable curbs on enrichment activities.





Pahlavi's message resonates beyond Iran, drawing parallels to global struggles for democracy. His plea to Europe invokes a moral imperative, challenging leaders to prioritise human rights over pragmatic trade ties.





Should the blackouts persist, underground networks and VPNs may emerge as lifelines, though regime jamming poses formidable obstacles. The coming days will test the resilience of Iran's opposition and the resolve of its overseas advocates.





This episode marks a bold escalation in Pahlavi's campaign, transforming rhetorical support into a tangible push for intervention. As protests rage on, the world watches whether words will translate into action against Tehran's iron grip.





