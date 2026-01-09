



US Vice President JD Vance has urged European leaders to take President Trump's interest in Greenland seriously, amid growing concerns over hostile adversaries eyeing the strategically vital territory.





Speaking at a White House press briefing, Vance emphasised that Greenland's importance extends beyond American missile defence to global security, warning that if Europe fails to prioritise its protection, the United States will intervene.





Vance noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon meet leaders from Denmark and Greenland to convey these messages, blending private diplomacy with public statements. He highlighted intelligence indicating adversaries' keen interest in the region, pressing European allies to enhance security measures or face US action, the details of which he left to the President.





The White House has confirmed it is exploring a range of options to acquire Greenland, with military involvement not ruled out, as stated by spokesperson Karoline Leavitt to CNN. Leavitt underscored Trump's view of the acquisition as a national security priority essential for deterring Arctic threats.





This comes amid escalating tensions, with President Trump launching a pointed critique of NATO on Truth Social. He claimed credit for compelling allies to boost defence spending from 2% to 5% of GDP, asserting that without his influence, most members had shirked their commitments, leaving the US to bear the burden.





European leaders have responded firmly, issuing a joint statement rejecting Trump's Greenland overtures and reaffirming NATO unity. They insisted that Arctic security demands collective action, underscoring transatlantic frictions over strategic priorities in the high north.





