



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the vital importance of robust economic cooperation between India and Germany, describing it as essential not only for the two nations but for humanity at large.





Speaking during a joint press conference in Ahmedabad on 12 January 2026, he emphasised how such collaboration injects fresh momentum into their strategic partnership.





The event marked the first official visit to India by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz since he assumed office. PM Modi highlighted this as a clear testament to the priority Merz places on bilateral relations, noting it was also his inaugural trip to Asia in his new role.





The timing of the visit carries profound symbolic weight. It coincides with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, whom PM Modi credited with forging enduring philosophical, intellectual, and spiritual bridges between India and Germany. "Today, Chancellor Merz's visit breathes new energy, confidence, and dimensions into that bridge," the Prime Minister remarked.





This year, India and Germany celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, while 2025 marked the 25th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership. PM Modi described these milestones not as mere dates, but as emblems of shared aspirations, mutual trust, and deepening collaboration.





Economic ties between the two countries have reached new heights, with bilateral trade surpassing the USD 50 billion mark for the first time. Over 2,000 German companies maintain a sustained presence in India, reflecting their strong faith in the country's boundless opportunities, according to PM Modi.





The Chancellor expressed personal commitment to bolstering these links, a sentiment PM Modi gratefully acknowledged. Their discussions during delegation-level talks at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar covered a broad spectrum, including trade, investment, technology, education, skilling, and mobility.





Further areas of focus included defence, security, science, innovation, research, and sustainable development. These talks aim to forge a forward-looking partnership that benefits both nations and the global community, building on regular high-level exchanges.





The visit commenced with a poignant ceremonial welcome at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. PM Modi and Chancellor Merz paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, with Merz also signing the visitors' book.





The leaders then jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront, a vibrant cultural highlight. They flew a kite emblazoned with Lord Hanuman, symbolising the blend of tradition and diplomacy during the visit.





Chancellor Merz's two-day itinerary, spanning 12 to 13 January, underscores industrial and technological engagement. On the final day, he will visit Bosch, followed by Nano Science and Engineering at CeNSE, before departing for Germany.





This trip gains added context ahead of the India-EU Summit on 27 January. It reinforces India-Germany relations as a cornerstone of broader European ties, particularly in strategic sectors like defence and innovation.





PM Modi's vision positions India and Germany as complementary economic powerhouses. Their alliance, rooted in history and propelled by contemporary ambitions, promises mutual prosperity amid global challenges.





The joint press conference thus served as a platform to reaffirm commitments. It highlighted how historical affinities—spanning philosophy and culture—now underpin practical advancements in trade, security, and sustainability.





As German firms deepen roots in India, opportunities in defence manufacturing and technology transfer loom large. This aligns with India's push for indigenous capabilities, potentially catalysing joint ventures in aerospace and advanced systems.





The visit's emphasis on skilling and mobility also addresses workforce synergies. German expertise in engineering could bolster India's talent pool, fostering long-term industrial resilience.





In sustainable development, shared goals on green energy and innovation stand out. Both leaders eye collaborative research to tackle climate imperatives, enhancing global contributions.





Chancellor Merz's Ahmedabad sojourn signals a pivotal chapter. It elevates India-Germany ties from symbolic milestones to actionable strategies, with ripple effects for international stability and progress.





Based On ANI Report







