



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have pledged to elevate India-Germany economic ties into a 'limitless' phase, with expanded collaboration across strategic sectors.





Speaking at the India-Germany CEOs Forum in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Modi highlighted the significance of Merz's choice of India as his first Asian destination since assuming office. This visit underscores Germany's strategic diversification efforts and the profound trust between the two nations.





Modi emphasised that the partnership will extend beyond traditional economic areas into critical domains such as defence, space, mining, and nuclear energy. "We have decided to make this seamless economic partnership limitless," the Prime Minister declared, announcing the exchange of a Joint Declaration of Intent in the defence sector during the forum. This move signals a robust commitment to joint ventures in high-stakes industries.





India's economy, growing at over 8 per cent annually, serves as a cornerstone of this alliance. Modi attributed this momentum to sweeping reforms that have streamlined compliance, bolstered ease of doing business, and unlocked potential in strategic sectors. These changes have transformed India into a global beacon of growth and optimism, attracting partners like Germany.





The forum, held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, brought together business leaders from both countries to explore synergies. Chancellor Merz's presence reinforces Germany's view of India as pivotal to its Asia-Pacific strategy amid shifting global dynamics. Discussions focused on leveraging mutual strengths in manufacturing, technology transfer, and innovation.





Beyond economics, the leaders addressed pressing geopolitical issues. They deliberated on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the escalating situation in Gaza, and other global challenges. This comprehensive dialogue reflects the deepening strategic alignment between New Delhi and Berlin, extending to security and multilateral cooperation.





In the defence realm, the Joint Declaration of Intent marks a milestone. It paves the way for enhanced exchanges in military technology, joint production, and procurement. Given India's push for indigenous capabilities through initiatives like 'Make in India', German expertise in precision engineering and advanced systems could prove invaluable.





India's defence sector has seen rapid evolution, with reforms enabling private participation and foreign investment. Partnerships with Germany could accelerate projects such as fighter aircraft development, submarines, and missile systems. Companies from both nations, including those in aerospace and electronics, stand to benefit from co-development opportunities.





The space sector also features prominently in this 'limitless' vision. India's Gaganyaan programme and growing satellite constellation align with Germany's prowess in launch vehicles and Earth observation. Joint ventures here could enhance capabilities in commercial spaceflight and deep-space exploration.





Mining and nuclear energy rounds out the strategic pillars. India's vast mineral resources, coupled with Germany's processing technologies, promise supply chain resilience. In nuclear domains, collaboration might focus on small modular reactors and fuel cycle innovations, supporting clean energy transitions.





Modi's remarks positioned India as a reliable partner amid global uncertainties. The visit occurs against a backdrop of supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions, making diversified alliances essential. Germany's post-Merkel leadership under Merz appears keen on Indo-Pacific engagement.





Activist voices have intersected with the high-level talks. Some groups urged Modi to raise the case of Ariha Shah, a child at the centre of a custody dispute involving German authorities. While not part of official agendas, such issues highlight the human dimensions of bilateral relations.





The CEOs Forum itself fostered tangible outcomes. Participants discussed investments in semiconductors, green hydrogen, and electric mobility—sectors where India offers scale and Germany brings technological edge. Follow-up mechanisms will ensure momentum post-visit.





This partnership builds on historical ties, including Germany's role in India's industrialisation. Recent defence pacts, such as those for submarines and artillery, exemplify growing alignment. The 'limitless' phase could redefine Indo-German relations for the coming decade.





As the leaders concluded their engagements, optimism prevailed. Modi's vision of boundless cooperation resonates with India's ambition to become a developed economy by 2047. For Germany, it diversifies risks away from traditional markets, fostering resilience in an unpredictable world.





The visit's timing, in early 2026, aligns with India's presidency of the G20 and upcoming Quad summits. Expect further announcements on trade targets, visa facilitations, and R&D funds. Indo-German ties, once steady but understated, now surge towards strategic pre-eminence.





Agencies







