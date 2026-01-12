



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Gandhinagar on Monday, marking a significant step in bolstering India-Germany relations. The meeting took place at the Mahatma Mandir in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, during the Chancellor's inaugural official visit to India.





Accompanying the Indian side were External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Their discussions centred on deepening bilateral ties across multiple domains, reflecting the robust partnership between the two nations.





The talks reviewed progress in trade, investment, technology, education, skilling, and mobility. Leaders also explored fresh avenues for collaboration in defence, security, science, innovation, research, and sustainable development.





This two-day visit from 12 to 13 January coincides with celebrations of 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. It aims to fortify ties and advance a shared vision for mutual benefit and global stability.





Prior to the formal discussions, PM Modi extended a warm welcome to Chancellor Merz at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, underscoring the cultural underpinnings of their diplomatic engagement.





Chancellor Merz signed the visitors' book at the Ashram, symbolising respect for India's independence legacy. This gesture highlighted the personal rapport between the two leaders during Merz's first trip since assuming office.





The visit commenced with the joint inauguration of the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront. PM Modi and Chancellor Merz flew a kite adorned with an image of Lord Hanuman, blending tradition with diplomacy in a vibrant public display.





Earlier in the day, the German Federal Chancellor arrived in India, setting the stage for high-level interactions. The itinerary builds on frequent political exchanges, including their recent sideline discussions at the G7 Summit in Canada.





During the G7 meeting, PM Modi had invited Chancellor Merz for an official visit to New Delhi, agreeing to expand the strategic partnership. Today's engagements in Gujarat fulfil that momentum, paving the way for deeper cooperation.





On Tuesday, 13 January, Chancellor Merz will tour key industrial and research sites. His schedule includes a visit to Bosch, followed by Nano Science and Engineering at CeNSE, before departing for Germany.





This visit gains added context ahead of the India-EU Summit on 27 January. It positions India-Germany relations as a cornerstone of broader European engagement, emphasising shared priorities in technology and security.





The partnership has evolved steadily over 25 years, with Germany as a vital economic partner for India. Trade volumes continue to rise, bolstered by investments in manufacturing, renewables, and advanced engineering.





Defence cooperation emerges as a focal point, aligning with India's push for indigenous capabilities and global supply chain diversification. Discussions likely touched on joint ventures in aerospace and maritime security, given mutual strategic interests.





Innovation and research collaborations promise breakthroughs in emerging fields like AI, quantum technologies, and green energy. Both nations prioritise skilling initiatives to harness demographic dividends and technological synergies.





Sustainable development featured prominently, reflecting commitments to climate goals. Germany's expertise in hydrogen and circular economies complements India's green transition ambitions under initiatives like the International Solar Alliance.





Mobility and education exchanges foster people-to-people ties, with growing numbers of Indian students in German universities. Enhanced visa frameworks could further streamline talent flows in STEM sectors.





Security dialogues address shared concerns over regional stability, supply chain resilience, and counter-terrorism. As QUAD and Indo-Pacific partners, India and Germany align on upholding a rules-based international order.





The cultural diplomacy at Sabarmati Ashram and the Kite Festival reinforces soft power bonds. Such events humanise high-stakes talks, embedding goodwill into strategic narratives.





PM Modi's hosting in Gujarat, his home state, adds a personal touch, evoking themes of development and heritage. Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, a convention hub, symbolises India's aspirations for global partnerships.





Chancellor Merz's itinerary at Bosch and CeNSE highlights Germany's industrial prowess and India's R&D ecosystem. Bosch's operations in India span automotive and IoT, while CeNSE advances nanoscience for defence and health applications.





These visits signal intent to scale technology transfers and joint R&D. For India's aerospace and defence sectors, such engagements could accelerate projects like advanced materials and sensors.





The timing post-G7 builds continuity, with both leaders eyeing the EU Summit. Outcomes may shape India-EU FTA negotiations and defence procurement pacts.





Chancellor Merz's visit catalyses a forward-looking partnership. It promises tangible gains in economy, security, and innovation, fortifying India-Germany ties for decades ahead.





Based On ANI Report







