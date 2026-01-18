



The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has intensified security measures near Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, as Republic Day approaches on 26 January. A special security checkpoint has been set up along the lake's banks to bolster safety amid heightened vigilance.





Sniffer dogs have been deployed to detect potential threats, reflecting the robust arrangements in place for the national celebrations.





This proactive stance underscores the ongoing efforts to maintain peace in the region, particularly during high-profile events like Republic Day. The measures come at a time when security forces remain alert to any possible disruptions, ensuring public safety in sensitive areas such as Dal Lake, a prominent tourist and cultural landmark.





Meanwhile, preparations for the 77th Republic Day parade are advancing rapidly at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Rehearsals are in full swing, with participants fine-tuning their performances for the grand event. The parade serves as a symbol of India's unity, military prowess, and constitutional heritage.





Republic Day is commemorated annually on 26 January to honour the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. This momentous occasion transformed the nation from dominion status to a sovereign republic, embedding fundamental rights and democratic principles into its framework. Celebrations across the country feature parades, cultural displays, and tributes to national heroes.





The Ministry of Defence has announced the sale of tickets for key Republic Day events, which commenced on 5 January. These include the main Republic Day Parade on 26 January, the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat on 28 January, and the principal Beating Retreat ceremony on 29 January. The initiative allows the public to witness these spectacles firsthand.





Ticket sales continued until 14 January, available daily from 9 am until the daily quota was exhausted. Pricing remains affordable to encourage widespread participation: ₹20 and ₹100 for the Republic Day Parade, ₹20 for the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat, and ₹100 for the Beating Retreat ceremony.





For those preferring offline options, tickets were obtainable at designated counters in Delhi upon presentation of an original photo identity card. Valid documents included Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, or government-issued ID cards. The same ID had to be shown at the events to ensure security and prevent misuse.





Offline counters operated from 5 to 14 January 2026, between 10 am and 1 pm, and 2 pm to 5 pm. Six convenient locations hosted these facilities: Sena Bhawan (near Gate No. 5, inside the boundary wall), Shastri Bhawan (near Gate No. 3, inside the boundary wall), Jantar Mantar (main gate, inside the boundary wall), Parliament House (reception), Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D Block, near Gates No. 3 and 4), and Kashmere Gate Metro Station (concourse level, near Gate No. 8).





These arrangements highlight the government's commitment to inclusive national celebrations while prioritising security, especially in regions like Jammu and Kashmir. The convergence of local vigilance in Srinagar and national festivities in Delhi exemplifies India's resilient spirit ahead of the 77th Republic Day.





Based On ANI Report







