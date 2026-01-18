



India has intensified diplomatic efforts to secure consular access for 16 Indian crew members detained aboard the MT Valiant Roar following its interception by Iranian authorities.





The vessel was seized on 8 December 2025 in international waters near Dibba Port, UAE, with Iran accusing it of smuggling 6,000 metric tons of fuel.





The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued a statement on 17 January 2026, highlighting repeated requests for access since 14 December 2025, pursued through diplomatic notes and high-level meetings.





The Consulate of India in Bandar Abbas acted swiftly upon learning of the detention around mid-December, formally writing to Iranian officials that same day. Subsequent appeals have included in-person discussions in Bandar Abbas and Tehran, even involving the Indian Ambassador, alongside pleas for the crew to contact their families in India.





Despite these overtures, Iranian authorities have yet to grant permission, leaving the sailors' welfare in limbo as the case advances towards judicial proceedings.





Indian missions have prioritised the crew's basic needs amid the standoff. Upon reports of depleting food and water stocks in early January 2026, the Embassy coordinated with the Iranian Navy to deliver emergency supplies.





Contact was established with the UAE-based ship-owning company on 15 December, pressing it to provide ongoing provisions, fuel, and legal representation in Iranian courts; the Consulate in Dubai has reinforced these demands.





The detention has drawn public attention, particularly after the family of Third Engineer Ketan Mehta appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 January 2026 for their son's rescue. Families have reported limited communication, restricted movement, and harsh conditions aboard the vessel, now docked in Bandar Abbas, exacerbating distress over the lack of formal charges or clear timelines. Earlier accounts noted 10 Indian crew members' whereabouts as unknown shortly after the seizure.





This incident unfolds against a backdrop of India-Iran maritime tensions, though New Delhi maintains robust diplomatic channels with Tehran on consular matters.





The Embassy remains committed to expediting resolution, underscoring India's resolve to protect its nationals abroad through persistent engagement. As of 18 January 2026, no breakthroughs on access have been reported, with focus shifting to judicial outcomes in Iran.





Based On ANI Report







